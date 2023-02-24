Jelinski

Morrison County Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski, right, shares his thoughts on making the auditor/treasurer an appointed position, Tuesday, in Little Falls. Listening are, from left, Commissioners Greg Blaine, Mike LeMieur and Randy Winscher.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

The Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer is about to become an appointed position.

The County Board of Commissioners voted, 4-1, Tuesday in favor of changing the role from elected to one that it will appoint. The decision required a supermajority, fourth-fifths vote, which it ultimately received.

Load comments