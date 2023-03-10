Central EMS sig

Morrison County commissioners are hoping the state of Minnesota will step up to help keep a potentially life-saving service fiscally viable.

Feb. 28, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the County Board that he received an email from the regional coordinator of the Central Minnesota EMS Joint Powers Board. The note was sent to gauge interest among the 11 counties served by the Joint Powers Board in helping to fund the regional coordinator position, which synchronizes EMS efforts throughout the region.

Load comments