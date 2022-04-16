Residents may soon be able to pay with a credit card at the Morrison County Solid Waste Management Facility.
Tuesday, Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen asked the Board of Commissioners to consider using $25,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay for broadband installation at the landfill. Adding fiber optic lines would mean staff would have the capability to process payments via credit card at the scale house.
“These operations benefit all of the residents of Morrison County,” Hennen said. “We’re very fortunate to have this kind of a facility inside the county.”
Ultimately, Board Chair Greg Blaine asked Hennen to bring his recommendation forward for approval at the Board’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.
The conversation of installing fiber optic lines for broadband internet and phone service at the landfill began in November 2021. At that time, former County Engineer Steve Backowski and IT Director Amy Middendorf said the landfill’s current phone provider, CTC, had informed them it would no longer be offering service to that location. As such, they felt it was an appropriate time to broach the idea of installing fiber optics.
Currently, Hennen said there is phone service at the landfill. However, internet is only available in the main building, not at the scale house, where customers stop to make transactions while using the facility. Even what is available at the main building is provided via a satellite service by the person contracted with the county to manage the landfill. It is not the county’s infrastructure.
“Right now, when a customer comes up to the scale house and they don’t have cash on hand, or a check available, what we actually do is, we take their driver’s license and then they run back into town and get cash and they have to come back,” Hennen said. “That’s the process we have now.”
The phones at the landfill are currently serviced by CTC on lines it rents from Lumen, formerly CenturyLink. Hennen said they received a letter informing them CTC would no longer be able to offer that service, as of July 1.
When Backowski and Middendorf presented to the Board in November 2021, they had received an estimated cost of $40,000 to install and run fiber optic to the landfill. After receiving the most recent communication from CTC, Hennen said he sat down with Middendorf and her staff to assess what all was needed in terms of phone and internet at the facility.
After coming to a conclusion, Middendorf sent out a request for proposal (RFP) to three different providers. They heard back from two of them, with quotes covering the installation, a five-year service agreement and all of the specifics laid out in the RFP — including having the project completed by July 1 to prevent an interruption in service.
“Obviously, we don’t want to spend this kind of money and then have it be out of date in a year or two years and be having the same discussion here,” Hennen said.
As luck would have it, CTC had applied for a right of way permit through the Public Works Department in January to install a new fiber optic line in that area to provide rural internet. Therefore, Hennen said they were included among the providers to receive the RFP, along with Midco and Lumen.
CTC and Midco responded to the RFP. The former’s quote included an up-front cost of about $25,000 for installation along with a monthly service agreement for five years.. That came to an overall cost of $50,188. Midco’s quote spread the installation cost out over the life of the 60-month service agreement. It totaled $80,266.
CTC’s proposal included fiber optic to both the main building and the scale house, while Midco’s included only the main building. If they went with Midco, county staff would still have to figure out a way to pull service from the main building to the scale house so it could process credit card transactions.
Regardless of the service, Hennen added that there would be additional hardware costs of about $15,000.
“Reviewing those two quotes, it became apparent that CTC is probably the preferred vendor,” he said. “That’s the recommendation I would ask you guys to move forward with.”
The possibility of using ARPA funds to help pay for the project was first discussed in November 2021, but it never progressed further than a conversation at a planning session. Hennen said Backowski did earmark about $40,000 in this year’s landfill budget, but that would not cover the full amount.
Hennen’s proposal was for the Board to allocate $25,000 in ARPA funds toward the initial installation of the fiber optic lines. The remaining cost would come out of the regular landfill budget.
“I know Steve did put some money away, but this is something that the whole county’s residents use,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher, following Hennen’s presentation.
Further, he asked what would happen when the five-year contract with CTC expired. Middendorf said, at that point, the county would renegotiate a new contract for service moving forward.
Hennen noted that, if at that point county staff elected to go with a different provider, the lines would already be installed and available for another vendor to use.
Blaine clarified that the remaining $25,000 — after the initial installation cost — would essentially be like a normal telephone and/or internet bill. It would cost about $5,000 per year. That money, he confirmed with Hennen, would be factored into the landfill budget moving forward.
He said both of those pools of money — the landfill budget and ARPA — belong to the residents of Morrison County. The landfill budget gets revenue from those who utilize the facility, while ARPA was provided by the federal government for use in the betterment of the county for its citizens.
“I’d like to see us take it out of the ARPA money, that half,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “Just because we need to use it. It goes toward the taxpayers, so it isn’t using up the other funds. It keeps the taxes down.”
Hennen said, if the Board opted not to use ARPA funds for that initial $25,000 payment, the plan would be to take money from the landfill budget to fund that portion of the project.
“I have no problem using $25,000 from the start for the ARPA funds,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “I do think, if you’re doing this, we should move forward with the credit card thing right away. That reason alone is enough to bring this fiber there.”
“Once we get it installed and our initial infrastructure set up, make sure it’s all running, we’ll start exploring that possibility,” Hennen said.
County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard a proposal from IT Director Amy Middendorf to enter into a one-year contract with Info-Tech Research Group for a cybersecurity upgrade. The cost would be $78,000.
The Board asked her to get a price estimate from one other company, and then bring it to a regular meeting for consideration;
• Gave go-ahead to Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold to work on hiring a replacement for a position in adult special needs basic care and adult protection;
• Per recommendation from Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson, elected not to apply for the Drop Box Grant Program through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. The funds would provide up to $15,000 per drop box for use in the 2022 election.
Instead of up-front costs, the grant would reimburse the county for costs associated with installing the boxes. Robinson said she didn’t feel it was needed in Morrison County; and
• Set a date for the first 2023 budget meeting. It will be on May 17, following the planning session.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. April 19, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
