Amendments to Morrison County’s land use ordinances will move forward as they were written, prior to an Aug. 30 public hearing.
Tuesday, Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek and the Board of Commissioners revisited five changes to those amendments that were recommended by the Planning Commission, following that public hearing. Ultimately, the Board decided the amendments could be approved as they are. Changes to specific parts of the ordinance can be addressed in the future, as well as through the variance process on a case-by-case basis.
“With all of these, it doesn’t mean that we can’t revisit these,” Kowalzek said.
All of the issues on which the Planning Commission recommended changes — or at least further discussion — were in reference to agriculture zoning districts. The Board, Planning Commission, Land Services Office and township officials have been working on bringing the ordinances more in line with the county’s comprehensive land use plan for more than two years.
The proposed amendment that received the most discussion, Tuesday — as well as at the public hearing — was in reference to the minimum allowable parcel size. Currently, the smallest a parcel can be in an ag zoned area is five acres. The amendment proposed is for that to be reduced to one acre, but many who spoke at the public hearing as well as members of the Planning Commission felt that was too small. They wanted to see the minimum size be at least two and a half acres.
The amendment would also allow for three, single-family dwellings per quarter-quarter (40 acres). Additional dwellings in excess of that density could be approved through the conditional use permitting process.
If the Board elected to change the amendment from the proposed one-acre minimum, it would have to go back for another public hearing.
“Don’t be afraid, I’ll just say, to have your wishes heard or take the opportunity to have a further look at this even though we would invite that action,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine.
“This is a recommendation,” Kowalzek said. “Certainly worth some conversation, but ultimately it would be up to you on what you want to move forward with.”
Kowalzek also stressed that, even if the minimum parcel size is changed, that does not mean it is the only allowable size. It just means the Zoning Office would recognize that small of a piece as a “compliant, legal lot for development purposes.” A buyer can still purchase and develop any size of a parcel larger than one acre, if they so choose.
Further, she said someone who buys one acre will likely be limited on what they can put on that parcel. That is because there may be other features of the land that would impact development, such as wetlands or a wide road right of way.
She said that is something a buyer would need to be aware of before purchasing the land and developing a long-term plan for its use.
However, she said a one-acre minimum does give the buyer a building envelope on which to develop. Feasibility depends on what all they want to do with that land — such as constructing a dwelling, a garage and possibly a pole barn.
“The whole school of thought for the one acre was really — in the ag zoned district — was to take the least amount of agricultural land out of production for the purposes of development,” Kowalzek said. “(One acre) gave the most flexibility for somebody who owned productive land to sell pieces that weren’t productive where the highest and best use for that would be some residential development.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he felt the discussion would be different if not for the dwelling density piece. He said the proposed amendment would not add more homes in the country due to the three homes per quarter-quarter part of the ordinance. They’re just not limiting how much land can be taken out for those structures.
He said it is also important for people to remember that someone who wants to put up a dwelling in excess of the density limit would have to go through the conditional use permitting process.
“There is a process,” Kowalzek said. “There always has been a process.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was “a fan” of the one-acre minimum parcel size amendment. However, Commissioner Mike LeMieur said he agreed with members of the Planning Commission that one acre was too small. He felt reducing the parcel size to two and a half acres would create uniformity with what is allowed in areas zoned rural residential.
Blaine told the Board to remember that other standards must still be met in order to develop a piece of land, regardless of its size. He said one of his constituents owns 80 acres in an ag district, but his building envelope still created the need for a variance in order for him to build.
“Can you fit a house, a septic system and a well on a piece of ground that small?” Blaine said. “People do. It just doesn’t fit everywhere. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t fit everywhere.”
Jelinski said he continued to focus on the word “minimum.”
In looking at it from that standpoint, he said if a buyer is looking to purchase land, they should have the wherewithal to make sure that property will have enough space to develop in the way they want.
Further, he said if that buyer wanted to build a “three-bedroom house,” “a three-car garage” and have room to meet septic requirements, they should be able to do so if they can fit it all onto one acre.
“If there’s not enough room in that minimum, good grief almighty, I can’t buy that property,” Jelinski said. “I now need to buy an acre and a half. I now need to buy two acres, five, maybe I need to buy 90 acres.”
The next recommendation from the Planning Commission was to remove the feedlot animal unit cap. Currently, the ordinance allows for up to 2,500 animal units on a feedlot without getting a variance. There was actually not a proposed change to that cap among the amendments.
“I think one of the things that did not get brought up during the public hearing that might have changed the course of this discussion is, there is an opportunity to remove the animal unit cap now for the producers that are bumping against the top of the animal unit cap,” Kowalzek said. “The variance process has been there and will continue to be there.”
She said she felt the cap was being viewed as a “hard stop.” In reality, that isn’t the case.
LeMieur said, because the Board had not given the issue any discussion previously during the process, he felt it would be irresponsible to make a change at this point, without extensive conversation and/or debate.
Kowalzek said it is certainly an issue on which the Board could “circle back” and make changes in the future.
“I think this is a big issue with manure management and everything,” LeMieur said. “I think this could be an issue in itself to have a public hearing on.”
Another topic that received a considerable amount of discussion at the public hearing was some residents’ desire to reduce the setback for a feedlot from the road right of way. Currently, the nearest animal holding unit must be at least 200 feet away from the road right of way, on all road types.
Though there were several residents in favor of reducing the setback, Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen expressed his desire to leave it as-is. He said 200 feet helps protect county infrastructure and provides uniformity in the landscape. It would also reduce the risk of interruption to feedlot operation if a road must be widened.
This, too, was something Kowalzek said the Board could consider at a later date. She said it could then even take the time to discuss different setbacks for unique road types, such as county and state highways.
Residents can also apply for a variance if they wish to build closer to 200 feet.
“I had someone in one of my townships, they wanted to put a chicken barn at 150 feet,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “They had to come through the variance process. It was approved.”
Blaine said many of the producers felt requiring 200 feet was wasting “a big chunk” of land.
“If you actually go out and go from the edge of the road right of way on a county road, as I did, and then measure out 200 feet, it isn’t very far,” he said. “I used to be able to throw a rock that far when I had shoulder.”
The next item was in reference to the number of recreational vehicles allowed on agricultural lots without a permit. Kowalzek said this does not include people who own an RV and store it on their property when it’s not in use, but rather is applicable if the RV is being used as a “second dwelling.”
The ordinance would require a permit if a second dwelling was to remain on a property for more than 10 days. The Planning Commission felt that was too short of a time period. They recommended changing the allowable period to 30 days, mainly to account for guests who may have come from a long way away.
“If we went to 30 days, would we have to have a public hearing?” Wilson asked. “I would say leave it alone, because the odds are, if somebody’s going to leave it there 30 days, they’re going to leave it there until somebody complains.”
Kowalzek said the reason behind setting limits is to keep sight of the primary purpose for land that is zoned for agriculture. If someone is temporarily using an RV during a hunting trip, that is OK. However, if someone wants to allow another person to live on their property — on which they already have a dwelling — for a longer period of time, that is not “keeping in harmony” with the intent of the land’s use.
The last recommendation from the Planning Commission was for the Board to provide clarification on a proposed amendment to the process if someone applies for a variance that encroaches on a neighbor’s side property line. The amendment states that the person seeking the variance must have a survey done prior to application so both parties know the exact location of the property line.
The proposed clarification would be to include language that, if survey markers are already in place and can be found, the survey would not be required.
Kowalzek said this was language that actually used to be included in the ordinance, but was taken out by accident.
“The reason for that is, it was on the heels of a couple really bad variances that were allowed without the property owner knowing where their side property line is,” she said.
The Board felt the survey requirement could be waived if markers can be found.
Kowalzek will bring the entire ordinance to the Board for approval at its Dec. 8 meeting. The new amendments are slated to go into effect, Jan. 1, 2023.
