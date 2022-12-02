Feedlot

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners is set to approve proposed ordinance amendments regarding feedlot setbacks and dwelling density in ag zoning districts.

 Metro Creative Connections

Amendments to Morrison County’s land use ordinances will move forward as they were written, prior to an Aug. 30 public hearing.

Tuesday, Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek and the Board of Commissioners revisited five changes to those amendments that were recommended by the Planning Commission, following that public hearing. Ultimately, the Board decided the amendments could be approved as they are. Changes to specific parts of the ordinance can be addressed in the future, as well as through the variance process on a case-by-case basis.

