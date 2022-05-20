A decision on whether or not to allocate more American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward mental health services is not likely to be fast-tracked.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners continued conversations about how to spend the $6.5 million in federal funding, Tuesday. At its May 10 meeting, it approved resolutions to spend $68,020 to help fund a regional mental health coordinator through Region V and $71,100 for in-home, Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services (CIBS).
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold provided the Board with further information, Tuesday, about a plan to partner with Northern Pines and local school districts to improve mental health services available to students. The idea would be to fund eight behavior interventionists to work in the five area schools and Mid-State Co-op. The estimated cost in ARPA funding would be $500,000 for two years of service.
“We’ve met with the superintendents twice, with the last time being yesterday, and we pulled together a quick meeting Thursday after getting the proposal from Northern Pines,” Vold said. “I was pleased to say all of the school districts participated in the conversation and were supportive of this proposal.”
The eight positions would not put a behavior interventionist in each of the 13 school buildings in the county. It would be up to the districts to determine where the support was needed the most.
The ARPA funds would pay for about $30,000 per individual staff member. The other half would be covered under a health plan. The new employees would be flexible in being able to support students, teachers, administrators, families and perhaps even host after school events involving mental health.
“If the Board were to approve this, there is still a lot of work to be done,” Vold said “But it’s hard to move forward without understanding if the Board would support a proposal such as this. We would need to get Northern Pines, the schools and us together and really talk about developing some measures that we could look at, how many kids these caseloads would have, determine strategies and measures that would help us identify what would keep this sustainable.”
That last part, sustainability, was one of the key sticking points for the County Board, as members wanted more time to think and gather more information on the idea.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said, while he supports helping kids and providing mental health assistance, he had a couple of concerns. The first was that the school districts would not be providing any funding specifically for the initiative; which Vold described as a “pilot project.”
Jelinski said it was particularly an issue with him due to the fact schools received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, akin to what government entities received through ARPA. However, Vold said that ESSER funding came with strings attached and strict rules on how it could be spent.
Jelinski’s other issue was what was going to happen after two years, when the initial $500,000 allocation was used up and the county no longer has ARPA funds to spend.
“If this is successful, the schools are going to have to start thinking about how they are going to maintain this level of service,” Vold said. “We did talk about that quite a bit yesterday. There may be some special ed dollars that could help cover some of the costs. Part of the pilot part of this is, what other resources can they pull into this?”
Further, he said if the project is successful and they are learning that it has helped reduce mental health caseloads for HHS, out-of-home-placements and helping kids graduate, it will be a program in which it would be worth investing. Though the schools are aware it is on them to sustain that level of service.
Vold also said the notion that the schools have no stake in the project wasn’t entirely true. He said it is going to require work on their part to make it successful, including administrative staff’s and teacher’s time to support it.
“At the end of the day, two years from now, the ARPA money’s definitely going to be spent by that time,” Jelinski said. “All of a sudden we are going to be in a budget meeting, and it’s going to be, well it’s a levy question. What are we going to do, take away from the children? We’ve got these social workers that are working and doing a great job, are we going to levy for that? Does that become the county’s responsibility?”
Vold said he wasn’t going to rule against that being a possibility, though it is not the intent of what they would be doing over the next two years. Before worrying about what happens two years down the road, however, he wanted to first be sure the program was successful.
“We need to have the measures,” Vold said. “We need to have the collaboration between the schools, our agency and a mental health agency to make sure that this does work.”
Board Chair Greg Blaine shared Jelinski’s concerns. He said the “driving factor” of funding mental health services was because of COVID-19 and the mental strain it placed on children. He did not like the idea of talking about extending this even beyond two years with county funds attached.
He said he also was not comfortable with infusing local government money into public schools when some budget projections show $1.5 billion from the state’s 2022 surplus could go to public education.
“I have a significant discomfort in using our ARPA funds, going into this entity when the school district is not putting up even a match, or even talk of doing a match,” Blaine said. “They’re basically saying, ‘You guys go ahead and do this.’ It kind of cuts against the grain for me.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said, if the districts are not going to contribute any of their ESSER funding due to restrictions on how the money is spent, he wants to see the spending and the rules about how it can be allocated.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur disagreed with Jelinski and Blaine. Ultimately, he said the numbers will show the project’s worthiness of future funding considerations from the county, if it comes to that.
He said he wanted to see the project move forward, and hoped the Board is put in a position where it has to discuss the future of the program. That, he said, would mean it was making an impact on children.
“We always talk about, we need to do more for mental health,” LeMieur said. “I think this is the perfect opportunity. The reasons why we don’t do more with mental health is because we don’t have the funding to do it. I think we have an opportunity with this (ARPA) funding to try this. If it works, which is a good thing, then we have to determine how we’re going to pay for it. If it doesn’t work, then it’s done.”
Vold reminded the Board that children’s mental health caseloads with the county have continued to grow. He added that the situations are often more difficult than they were 10 years ago in terms of support, services needed and complexity.
He continued that he saw this project helping the school, but also helping the county be reducing the money it spends on children’s mental health issues
“Just to be clear, school districts do use funding to work on mental health issues for the children, they just don’t have enough,” LeMieur said. “So, to say that they don’t have any skin in the game is not true. They do invest in the counselors and helping kids with mental health issues. They just don’t have enough resources to do it.”
Vold clarified that the level of care would be different through this project compared to what schools can typically offer on their own.
HHS Children’s Mental Health Supervisor Melanie Erickson told the Board to conceptualize the project as a way to help fast-track students into helping curb some of the difficulties students are facing, particularly as it pertains to COVID-19.
“I think that, when I think about this it’s like, OK, we’ll get a sense of how much we’ll be able to curb some of that greater need of mental health because of what kids have been through,” Erickson said. “My hope would be, maybe some of that doesn’t continue. We curb it.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he supported the project, but has other possible places he also would like to see the estimated $1.9 million of unallocated or earmarked ARPA funds go. He said he needs to “start looking at the whole picture” before he can go all-in on supporting something else at this point.
The Board ultimately did not commit to spending the money. The idea that more funding could come in from the state was also a reason to wait, Blaine said.
“Certainly we’ll ask the school districts what their plans are for the utilization of that,” he said. “If this is such a great need within the school system, I’m going to expect that these school districts are going to be looking for that money from the state of Minnesota to address this need, also.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.