The Morrison County Board of Commissioners continued its discussion on how to spend funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its planning session, Tuesday.
On Jan. 25, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc gave the Board his plan to move forward on figuring out how to best allocate the $6.5 million the county received from the federal government. Tuesday, he said he wanted to continue in the process and come forward at the Feb. 15 planning session with ideas for consideration. At this stage, that would not include specific projects, but would identify areas where the Board wanted to look at in the funding process.
The plan is to have a project lead in a few identified areas come forward with specific ideas. The Board would then discuss the options and all that they encompass — such as leveraging with other entities or funding sources — and give direction on how it would like to move forward.
“Potentially, some of these projects could take months to put together, and others maybe not so long,” LeBlanc said “I wanted a framework that helps describe the process and to see if this will satisfy what the Board is looking for.”
The projects are not timebound other than to have the funds allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. LeBlanc said some might be handled quickly if the Board just wants to provide a grant to a local organization. Others, such as restoration of the historic government center, would involve engineering, finding contractors and going out for bids. That would be a much more lengthy process.
Built into the decision-making process are opportunities for the Board to redirect, stop or continue to fund certain projects.
“I would propose the four topics to bring forward on the 15th: district enhancement, historical government center renovation, mental health and child care,” LeBlanc said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he was comfortable discussing options involving those project areas, Feb. 15. So far, however, he said in conversations with his constituents, many of them didn’t know what he was talking about and others didn’t care. The main piece of feedback he received is that people would like to see the funds reduce their taxes.
ARPA dollars cannot directly go to a reduction in taxes, though there are ways to use the money that will prevent future tax hikes for certain projects
“If we spend it on things that we would have to spend our general fund money on — to do the old courthouse, to do things like that — then, in my eyes, that helps the taxpayers on stuff that we would have to tax them on at a later time,” Wilson said. “That would help all of them in that manner.”
He stressed, however, that no matter what the Board decides in the near future, he wants to keep organizations in mind that funding could help with a one-time allocation. He wants to hear from those entities on how funding could help them.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said he saw no harm on beginning the process, Feb. 15, but he also wanted to, at some point, discuss how ARPA could play into addressing infrastructure issues within the county.
One project that received a reasonable amount of discussion, Tuesday, was renovating the historic courthouse. Commissioner Randy Winscher said, when he toured the building, there were some areas that seemed to be a “hazard,” that will need to be addressed at some point. If ARPA funds are used now, it would mean the county would not have to address those issues through money from the general fund, which comes from taxpayers.
It’s a project he said is going to be an expensive one.
“I don’t think we have much of a choice,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “It’s nobody else’s problem. It’s our problem. That’s just life in the fast lane.”
Blaine said he knew of other counties in the state — including some neighboring Morrison County — who had completed similar projects. As part of the process, he wanted either members of the Board or county staff to engage them in discussion of how to successfully navigate such an undertaking.
He also said it was important for the Board to not lose sight of other issues facing the county in the coming weeks and months, as ARPA funding is likely to dominate the conversation. He said they are likely to have longer meetings to hold thorough discussions as they work through the process.
“How long do we want to kick this can until we decide what we’re going to do?” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “Do we want to expedite it and fix the old courthouse and buy some homeless shelters and something like that and help the mental issues in the county and personal projects within our districts and get this can rolling? Or, do we want to talk about it every week for two years? That’s what we’re going to have to decide.”
He clarified that, before the Board gets into any serious discussions about where the money will go, it was important for its members to ensure they’re on the same page. He acknowledged that each of the board members probably had different ideas on how to best allocate the funding, so it would speed up the process if they identified how they wanted to move forward before those topics came up.
“For the 15th, I think we should all be prepared to give input on what we think that process should be and what the timing of that process should be,” Blaine said.
Jelinski said he agreed and, in his opinion, the “pink elephant” in the room was the historic courthouse. The county put a new roof on the building and completed tuck pointing in recent years, but he said there is still much work that needs to be done.
He said one issue that will need to be addressed is that the building is not handicapped accessible.
“I think, on the 15th, we should be prepared to say yes or no on repairing the courthouse,” LeMieur said. “Once we have that decision made, it’s pretty easy where we’re going to go from there, because that’s a big dollar amount.”
Jelinski reiterated how he felt the project could help taxpayers.
“That building has got to be touched sooner or later, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Do we utilize these funds? Or, do we say, ‘Nope. We’re not going to and we’re going to utilize taxpayer funds?’ I get it. It’s all taxpayer funds. But this money, it’s not as if it all came from Morrison County. If we don’t do anything in that building, it’s all going to come from Morrison County.”
Blaine said he agreed, but he wasn’t ready to allocate a certain dollar amount to the project. LeMieur said he wasn’t talking about identifying certain areas to address and how much it would cost, but rather to just simply decide if funding for the building would be included in the ARPA spending. That would give the Board a little more direction on other areas it would be able to fund, as well.
Wilson said he wanted each member of the Board to identify five priorities and bring them back for discussion, Feb. 15. Winscher said, though he agreed with not deciding on specific projects, he wanted to decide how much would be spent on that project. Down the line, he said that would help the Board in figuring out how much it would have left over after funding what it could at the historic courthouse.
“I think we as a county board have to commit a dollar amount on the 15th,” Winscher said. “I think we should just commit a flat dollar to the courthouse, because it’s going to need it. The taxpayer’s going to have to pay for it regardless.”
