The Morrison County Board of Commissioners had some housekeeping to take care of as it closed out the 2022 calendar year.
During its Dec. 30, 2022, meeting, the Board approved its annual salary increase, discussed a performance evaluation for County Administrator Matt LeBlanc and said “good-bye” to one of its colleagues.
LeBlanc presented a resolution to increase the commissioners’ salaries with a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. He recommended passing the measure to stay consistent with other union and non-union employees of the county.
The Board voted, 3-2, to raise commissioner salaries to $35,921.60 for 2023. That is up from $34,881.60 in 2022.
“I just wanted to say, as I stated in the budget process, I’ll be voting no on this,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur, prior to the vote.
For the third consecutive year, the vote went the same way. Commissioners Jeffrey Jelinski, Randy Winscher and Mike Wilson voted in favor of the increase. LeMieur and Greg Blaine voted against it.
The salary covers payment for attendance at meetings for both the County Board and various committees and boards, plus expenses, for a full-time salary.
Commissioners are also eligible for health insurance through the county. They do not, however, receive a per diem, which is the case for attendance on other boards and committees. Those costs are paid to Morrison County to help offset the commissioner salaries.
Next, LeBlanc said he had his annual performance review during a closed session at the end of the Dec. 20, 2022, Board meeting. In accordance with state statute, an explanation of that evaluation must be discussed in an open meeting.
“It was generally positive in nature,” LeBlanc said.
He said, during the evaluation, he was encouraged to continue to care for residents along with county staff and employees, continue to learn and gain knowledge through involvement with county government, stay involved and visible and continue to provide feedback and input to the commissioners.
“He mentioned it was generally a good performance review,” Winscher said. “No, it was not. I’ll disagree with you. It was a great, excellent review.”
He was commended by the Board as a whole for his work during the past year — his first as county administrator.
“The staff and department heads make me look good, gentlemen,” LeBlanc said. “It makes it easy.”
LeBlanc then concluded the final meeting of 2022 by handing out a pair of Certificates of Appreciation. The first went to Blaine, who served as board chair in 2022. He was also presented with the gavel he used, which was inscribed with his term as chair.
“You’ve said from the beginning that you will take the time to discuss the topics,” LeBlanc said. “I believe we’ve done that, and I appreciate your service on behalf of the staff.”
Blaine told LeBlanc it was an honor to work with him during his first year.
“I want to take this second, then, to say ‘thank you’ to someone that I need to say ‘thank you’ to,” Blaine said. “When you’re in this role, I would be fumbling around like I do with a lot of things, but I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our chief clerk, Tabitha Maher, for her patience with me and her ability to keep me on track during the activities of the meeting.”
The last item was to bid farewell to outgoing Commissioner Wilson, who has represented District 4 since 2014. He served a total of two terms on the County Board.
LeBlanc said the fact nearly all of the county’s department heads were on hand to wish him luck was a testament to his “reach and impact” across the county and its staff, as well as in the community.
He said they were all “grateful and humbled” to have served alongside Wilson.
“It’s been a pleasure,” Wilson said. “I’ve always enjoyed doing these things. It’s been a pleasure to get to know every one of you. I’m glad things are in good hands and things will continue to grow. Thank you very much for all of your support in everything.”
“You can go through life and meet a lot of good people, but you very seldom come across someone as great as you are,” LeMieur said, addressing Wilson. “Your shoes are going to be hard to fill, because you are one of the best commissioners to your constituents that I have ever met. You will be missed, and I value your friendship so much. It was an honor serving with you.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved 2023 environmental health license renewals for food, pools and lodging establishments;
• Heard an update on the Autumn Hills Treatment Facility from Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek. She said the facility is “not operational yet,” due mostly to hold-ups in the state licensing process. They hope to be operational by April;
• Authorized the 2023 licenses for solid waste and recycling haulers, along with solid waste facility operators;
• Approved a resolution to revoke a portion of County Road 200 and turn it back to Scandia Valley Township; and
• Approved the assigned, restricted and designated fund balances for 2022.
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Elected Jeffrey Jelinski as board chair for 2023, and Randy Winscher as vice chair;
• Approved resolutions regarding the elected officials and department heads 2023 travel policy; committee meeting pay for citizens. The Board of Adjustments/Planning Commission receives $300 per month, all other appointees get $50 per month; public meeting notices; the Board of Commissioners Code of Conduct; 2023 committee appointments; mileage reimbursements; and the salaries for elected officials. The county attorney’s 2023 salary was set at $151,153.60, the county recorder at $77,542.40 and the Sheriff at $145,288; and
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the county’s official paper of record.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
