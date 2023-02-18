County Board

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners meets, Jan. 3, 2023. Pictured, from left: Commissioners Bobby Kasper, Greg Blaine, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski, Deputy Clerk Tabitha Maher and County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

The Morrison County Commissioners received an update, Tuesday, on an initiative by County Administrator Matt LeBlanc to establish a strategic plan for the county.

LeBlanc laid out some of his ideas for the strategic plan at the Board’s Aug. 2, 2022, meeting; just 10 days after his first meeting with department heads on the topic. Tuesday’s presentation served as a progress report for the Board.

