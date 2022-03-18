The Morrison County Board of Commissioners opted for Plan E, Tuesday.
County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson presented the plan — a fifth redrawing of the county commissioner districts — as an additional option to the four she presented, March 1. Ultimately, it was a unanimous favorite.
Prior to Tuesday, the Board had identified plans D and A as their first and second choices, respectively. The difference between those two plans was the placement of Buh Township. In Plan A, it was in Commissioner District 1 — which is represented by Mike LeMieur. Plan D put it in Jeffrey Jelinski’s District 2, where it is under the current alignment.
Plan E places Buh Township in District 4, represented by Mike Wilson. It was part of District 4 until redistricting that followed the 2010 U.S. Census. The alignment meets all population requirements set by the state.
Jelinski said he had spoken with Wilson — who was absent, Tuesday — following the March 1 discussion. He said they both had mentioned their belief that Buh Township should be part of District 4.
“In fact, Mike has said District 4 just seems like it should be his, anyway,” Jelinski said. “I mean that in all respect to everybody. I personally like this design.”
LeMieur said he agreed. He believed it made more sense for his district than Plan A, in which District 1 stretched all the way from Motley to just north of Pierz.
One caveat Robinson pointed out with Plan E was that it had a wider variance in population from the average of the five districts compared to Plan D and Plan A.
On that point, Commissioner Randy Winscher pointed out that District 4’s population in Plan E, 7,449, is close to the 10% rule maximum threshold of 7,482.
“In this case, are we going to look at — boy, if something comes up, are we going to have to redistrict again?” Winscher said. “Just a thought.”
Robinson said that was a possibility, but any further decisions wouldn’t have to be made for 10 years. Redistricting is only required after the federal government conducts its decennial census.
“It’s unfortunate we can’t predict the future to say whether District 4 will grow exponentially in the next 10 years or decrease in the next 10 years,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine.
He added that the county’s commissioner districts have had some changes with each redistricting cycle over the last 30 or 40 years.
Robinson told the Board, if it wanted to even out the numbers between Districts 4 and 1 — the most and least populous in Plan E — it could keep Buh Township in District 4 and move Pulaski Township and the city of Harding into District 1.
Blaine said he was not in favor of that idea. Though he acknowledged it created a more even distribution of the population, it also meant District 1 would go from Motley to almost the eastern border of the county.
“In all respect to what you’re pointing out, Chelsey, as long as the numbers fit into what’s prescribed — we’re above the minimum and we’re below the maximum — with a plan like Plan E, that’s where we need to be,” he said. “Ten years from now, this map will change. I can almost guarantee it. I’m looking at the here and now. Can we come into compliance here and now?”
Blaine asked Robinson if she was asking the Board to identify two of the plans it could focus on in preparation for its public hearing on redistricting. That will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Morrison County Government Center.
Robinson said it was really up to the Board. She recommended they narrow it down, but it could discuss all five, if that was its preference.
Jelinski reiterated that Wilson was in favor of Buh Township being part of his district. He said he agreed that it made the most sense, considering districts 1 and 2 are already undergoing major changes due to the new city council wards in Little Falls.
“I very much appreciate the work that has been done,” Jelinski said. “Quite honestly, my personal opinion, this is the map that I’m going to support.”
Blaine said it appeared all of the Board members present were in agreement that Plan E was their favorite. He asked, among the previously stated preferred plans, which one it wanted to keep to narrow the focus down to two.
“We need to drop one of those off the side of the cliff here,” Blaine said. “Can we get to that point?”
He said his preference was to focus on Plan E and Plan D, as he felt Plan A did not provide as clear of boundaries as those two and was more consistent with the current alignment.
Winscher asked if they even needed to choose a second one or if it could just focus on Plan E at the public hearing. Robinson said that option was also available to the Board.
Jelinski said, as far as he was concerned, they could just move forward with Plan E.
“Then I think we have a winner,” Blaine said.
Robinson said, following the public hearing, the Board will have a chance to discuss any feedback it receives at its planning session scheduled for March 29. She plans to bring a resolution forward to form the new districts, April 5.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard from Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson that the county was notified it will receive $27,455.11 in Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant funding. The funding is to be used for improvements and enhancement for security and accessibility for elections.
Robinson said she planned to use the funding for additional cameras and doorway badge entrances to better track who’s going in and out of areas where there is election equipment;
• Recommended to Morrison County Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold and Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber that they come forward to the Board, March 22, with requests to fill two positions in their department.
One of the positions will be an elderly care case manager. The other will be a WIC coordinator, with Vold and Nienaber proposing they hire a registered nurse for the position. Currently, it is filled by a nutritionist. Nienaber said the transition would allow for the WIC coordinator to provide assistance in other areas within the department;
• Heard from County Administrator Matt LeBlanc that he had hired a new chief financial officer for the county. The new person will start April 12. They are replacing current CFO Steve Messerschmidt, who is set to retire; and
• Heard from LeBlanc that CTC is working on a plan that will extend fiber internet service to the Morrison County Landfill and the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
