Major changes may be on the horizon for county ordinances regarding feedlot setbacks and dwelling density in agriculture zoning districts.
Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners spent about 90 minutes in discussion with Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek in an effort to come to a consensus on how those ordinances should be amended. Before the changes are adopted, there will be a public hearing at a Planning Commission meeting. The Planning Commission will then have to make a recommendation for approval to the County Board.
“This is a really big change that we’re considering, and it certainly will affect — we know now what we have in place affects property owners,” Kowalzek said. “We hear it. We know we have situations like that. Of course, if we make a change, it certainly is going to be to the betterment for some, and to the detriment of others.”
At the center of the conversation was the Board’s mission to preserve productive agricultural land for ag purposes. With that in mind, the idea is to align ordinances with policy statements in the county’s comprehensive plan.
Kowalzek said, to meet that objective, the county is looking at reducing restrictions on feedlot operations, directing development within ag zoning district to unproductive ag land, evaluating dwelling density, looking at the minimum parcel size and discontinuing the practice of using other landowners’ property to make up setbacks.
Those issues were further broken down into two categories: feedlot performance standards and residential development.
On the feedlot performance standards side, the Board set out to answer whether or not to remove feedlot to non-feedlot residence setbacks; what should be done about property line setbacks; if a cap on animal units should be removed; and whether or not to continue the current minimum parcel size for various tiered operations.
In terms of residential development, the Board had to consider the property line setback; minimum parcel size; dwelling density; and if it wanted a mechanism to allow additional dwellings.
“As you know, we’ve had many, many discussions with the Planning Commission,” Kowalzek said. “We’ve also had a feedlot stakeholder group for a couple of years.”
The specific recommendations brought forth from those discussions included removing the feedlot to non-feedlot residence setback and aligning the Tier I through Tier IV property line setbacks to avoid non-conformities with feedlot expansion — which was recommended at 200 feet from the property line. The group also recommended removing the feedlot to feedlot setback; reducing the minimum parcel size from five acres to 2.5 acres; reducing dwelling density to two dwellings per quarter-quarter; and allowing additional dwelling density with a conditional use permit (CUP).
In terms of setback from a neighboring home, Kowalzek said much of the conversations centered around the distance from the property line, rather than the non-feedlot residence. She also clarified that “property line” refers to the sides and rear of the property. There is already a 200-foot setback in place from the road right of way.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he was in favor of discussing the idea of removing the ability for someone to use a neighboring property to help achieve a feedlot to non-feedlot residence setback. For example, if a feedlot was 200 feet from the property line, but there was a 600-foot setback from a non-feedlot residence, the feedlot owner could use 400 feet of their neighbor’s property to achieve that 600-foot setback.
“I’m not for — I want to get rid of using my property for your setback,” Wilson said.
“I suppose what confuses me is, when you come up to my front step with that (setback), now I can’t build onto my house 10 feet without coming in and spending $600 - $700 to get a variance,” he added, later.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he agreed.
“I don’t think it’s right that whomever should use — or I should use somebody else’s property to achieve those setbacks,” he said. “This is my property. This is the property that I pay taxes on. You don’t pay taxes on this property, but yet you get to use it, preventing me from doing whatever activity.”
There were issues with that, however. The commissioners pointed out that going that route might make it difficult for some feedlot owners to operate. If there is a 200-foot setback from the property line along with, for example, a 660-foot setback from the neighbor’s residence and their property could not be included in that, it would essentially establish a 660-foot setback from the property line. That could push some landowners to the point of not having room to have a feedlot.
Kowalzek said the Board could also put a maximum percentage of a neighboring property that could be used to reach the setback. For example, if the setback was 500 feet and the maximum was 20%, only 100 feet of the neighboring property could be used toward the setback.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said, however, if they were going to do that, they might as well just make the setback from the property line 400 feet, rather than dealing with the percentages.
“I think a big chunk of this could be achieved with just eliminating the feedlot to feedlot setback,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “I’m a little bit cautious with the feedlot to residence setback in the sense that, talking about hog barns, if the current setback’s 1,320 feet and all of a sudden you drop that down to 500 feet, then your house is 25 feet off the property line. You’re cutting that distance from a hog facility less than half of what it was, even though there was property being used to achieve that 1,320 feet. I think we’d hear about that.”
Ultimately, Wilson and Jelinski agreed it would work just to set the feedlot to non-feedlot resident setback at 660 feet for all barns, Tier 1 - Tier IV. They then can come back and revisit that portion of the ordinance if further change is needed. Previously, the distance from a feedlot to non-feedlot residence for Tier II - Tier IV had to be 1,000 feet.
The reason behind keeping all sizes of feedlots at the same distance was because they often expand.
“More often than not they start out as a Tier I and they create their operation around all of those setbacks,” Kowalzek said. “Then, when they move to the next tier, they need to be farther away and we’re either doing variances because they want to keep their operation close, or right out of the gate they’re a non-conformity.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked if it was realistic to put the setback to the property line at 300 feet for poultry and 500 feet for a hog barn. Hog facilities are already treated differently under the ordinance.
Kowalzek said that was difficult because everyone’s parcel is shaped differently. If a property is long and narrow, a 300- or 500-foot setback might be tough to achieve.
“For me it comes down to — not from me, personally — what will the public perceive as being the acceptable distance a feedlot can or should be from the home?” Blaine said. “Where’s that sweet spot that keeps us — meaning Amy and her staff — from being bombarded with complaints?”
Further, he said he was trying to put himself in the place of the non-feedlot resident. In other words, would a chicken barn be too close at 200 feet? Or, would a greater distance be more palatable?
“Do you have more complaints about one type of barn tier versus a chicken barn, versus two chicken barns, versus a hog barn?” asked Commissioner Randy Winscher. “Flies, for example.”
Kowalzek said the most concern from the public comes after notices go out about a public hearing for a swine facility. However, once they’re in and stocked, her office rarely receives complaints.
She said the Land Services Office also hears about issues involving density. Those often do not come from someone whose neighbor has a barn, but rather all of their neighbors have barns. They also hear complaints about flies near the 22 laying barns in the county.
“It’s the way they’re set up and built, it just kind of fosters that,” Kowalzek said. “We have barns that are over 1,000 feet from neighboring residences and the number of flies, even within that radius, is ridiculous.”
As the board members struggled with the multi-faceted issue before them, Kowalzek reminded them they did not need to answer each of the concerns at this time. If they wanted to just offer amendments on the pieces on which they agreed and wait and see on the others, that was an option available to them.
“Any decision you make will better align the policy with the ordinance,” she said.
She said the Board was really looking at two different things. Those were how to keep the people that already have a home in the country happy and enjoying their property, along with how to preserve ag land and ensure it remains that way when conflicting uses come about.
The Board immediately agreed upon dropping the setback down on all four tiers of feedlots. It also agreed with removing feedlot to feedlot setbacks to reduce restrictions in that sense.
In terms of the dwelling density, Winscher suggested dropping the minimum parcel size to one acre. That would help ensure residents who own land don’t need to buy more land just to put up a house, if they so choose. Blaine also suggested leaving the density at three per quarter-quarter, rather than the recommended change to two per quarter-quarter.
“If you (allow) the dwelling density to remain three per quarter-quarter, which it is now, you’re also allowing more with the CUP,” Kowalzek said. “When you look at the policy statement that you have in your comp plan, you’re opening the door to more density than you have now.”
Blaine said he believed that would allow the Board to have more of a say in where additional dwellings could be built through the CUP process. For example, if there is land that is not good farmland and someone wants to use it for residences, the Board could review those situations on a case-by-case basis.
“We could still preserve prime ag land, and we can do that through the CUP process,” he said.
The final amendments to the ordinance which will be presented to the Planning Commission are: the non-feedlot resident setback will be 660 feet for all feedlots, Tier 1 - Tier IV — with the exception of hog facilities, which will remain at 1,320 feet for Tier II - Tier IV; the setback from the property line will be 200 feet across all tiers; the setback between feedlots will be eliminated; additional residences must go through the CUP process; and the minimum parcel size will be reduced to one acre.
Kowalzek said she would draft the ordinance language and bring it to a planning session prior to presenting it to the Planning Commission for a public hearing.
“If we’re looking at promoting ag, protecting ag — especially promoting ag as the economy of the county — then for me it’s pretty easy to get rid of feedlot to feedlot setback and say, ‘You know what, we’re an ag county,’” Blaine said. “‘We’re going to raise livestock and we’re going to have feedlots. If there’s feedlots here, we’re going to have feedlots here.’”
