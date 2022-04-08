The Morrison County Board of Commissioners completed the process of redistricting, Tuesday.
The Board was required to adopt new county commissioner district lines due to new population numbers released as a result of the 2020 U.S. census. It has been working with Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson for the past few months to come up with a new map that meets state guidelines, is fair and equally distributes the population of the county throughout the five districts.
Robinson presented the Board with five options that would all meet the aforementioned criteria.
“I want to thank you,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher, addressing Robinson. “... It’s very important to myself as a county commissioner that we did have options, here.”
The newly formed districts will be, as follows:
• District 1, represented by Mike LeMieur — Cushing Township, Darling Township, Green Prairie Township, Motley Township, city of Motley, city of Randall, Rosing Township, Scandia Valley Township, Platte Township and Ripley Township;
• District 2, represented by Jeffrey Jelinski — Belle Prairie Township, city of Little Falls Ward 2 and city of Little Falls Ward 3;
• District 3, represented by Winscher — Bellevue Township, Little Falls Township, city of Little Falls Ward 1 and city of Royalton;
• District 4, represented by Mike Wilson — Agram Township, Buckman Township, city of Buckman, city of Genola, Granite Township, city of Hillman, Hillman Township, Lakin Township, city of Lastrup, Leigh Township, Morrill Township, Mt. Morris Township, city of Pierz, Pierz Township, Pulaski Township, Richardson Township, city of Harding and Buh Township; and
• District 5, represented by Greg Blaine — city of Bowlus, Culdrum Township, city of Elmdale, Elmdale Township, city of Flensburg, Parker Township, Pike Creek Township, city of Sobieski, Swan River Township, city of Swanville, Swanville Township, Two Rivers Township and city of Upsala.
State statute required the procedure to be finished within 80 days of Legislative redistricting, or at least 15 weeks before the primary election. The deadline was set for April 26.
Along with setting the redistricting map, the Board also had to set the term lengths for each of the new districts. The seats of LeMieur, Jelinski and Winscher, who all won re-election in 2020, would previously not expire until 2024. Wilson and Blaine are up for re-election in 2022 and will run for a traditional, four-year term.
“With this motion, I’m going to move that Districts 1, 2 and 3 are two-year terms, districts 4 and 5 are four-year terms and, of course, at the next election, two years from now, Districts 1, 2 and 3 are once again four-year terms,” Jelinski said.
The motion passed, 5-0.
After the vote, Robinson thanked the Board for making the redistricting process go “as smooth as possible.”
“It only happens every 10 years, and this was my first time at it, along with you in your roles,” Robinson said. “Thank you for making it as simple as possible.”
Blaine, the Board chair, thanked Robinson and her staff on behalf of the Board, as well, for making the process easy to understand, giving the Board several options and keeping it aware of important dates and benchmarks in the process.
Jelinski asked Robinson to explain the next step in the process.
She said once everything is signed, it will be sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office — both the resolution and the new map — where it will be filed. The Auditor/Treasurer’s Office will work to reflect changes within the Little Falls city wards to ensure each household is counted.
“Once that’s finalized we’ll be sending out notifications to all voters within Morrison County of changes,” Robinson said. “You’ll receive a postcard in the mail stating that you’re registered and your polling place.”
That information will also be printed in the Morrison County Record.
