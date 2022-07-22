The Morrison County Board of Commissioners is hoping for as much engagement as possible at an upcoming public hearing.
The hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center, is in regard to proposed amendments to several county ordinances. The most notable of the possible changes are in reference to feedlot performance standards and minimum parcel sizes.
Some of the potential changes were outlined in detail in the May 22 and June 19 editions of the Morrison County Record. A full list of amendments as well as an opportunity to provide feedback can be found at www.co.morrison.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=386.
Morrison County Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek told the Board, Tuesday, that she has engaged with all 30 of the townships in the county to help get word out about the proposed amendments and the public hearing.
“Also, when that final draft was developed and had the blessing from you as a board to move forward for public hearing, I asked them to send a hard copy of that draft out to all of the townships, as well,” Kowalzek said.
She said she had not received any feedback from the townships, as of Tuesday.
Her main reason for visiting the Board, this week, was to get guidance on other ways they wanted her to get word out to the public about the hearing. She noted that, as part of the public hearing process, a notice will be printed in the Legals section of the Record.
She said she wasn’t planning to do any more, but stressed that she could explore other avenues if the Board wished for her to do so. She said the goal was to be as transparent as possible throughout the process, which includes ensuring residents are informed about the amendments.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said a significant amount of time will have passed between the aforementioned articles in the Record and the Aug. 30 hearing date. He suggested that the county needs to take great effort in advertising the hearing.
“For the issues at hand, when we’re changing the law of the county, I think we have to take the actions necessary to make more effort to inform the public that this hearing is going to take place and this is their opportunity to come and give input and engage,” Blaine said. “In respect to the rest of the members of the Board, I would like to see, at least, some further notice listed in the newspaper of legal record; and I mean outside of something buried within the Legals. If this costs us money to do that, I’m OK with that.”
He also suggested reaching out to local radio stations to ask for help to get the word out.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said, for him, it was also important that people are getting the correct information. He said he recently heard some misinformation about the proposed amendments discussed on a local radio call-in show.
“I heard somebody the other day call on a program and they were talking how we want to change the ordinance and take authority away from townships,” Wilson said. “I guess, the information that they put out there is so wrong from what we’re really trying to do. I don’t know how we get that accurate information out except for them to come to the public hearing.”
He said his understanding of the reasoning behind the amendments was not to take powers from townships, but rather to make things easier for local residents. He said they often see people coming before local boards, such as the Planning and Zoning Commission, to get variances for the same issues. When the Board proposes amendments to ordinances, it is to help reflect the regular needs of people in the county.
Wilson also noted that townships have the ability to create their own Planning and Zoning Boards. Kowalzek said that was correct, but they have to keep with what is defined within the county’s ordinances as a minimum standard.
“I’m getting at the point that, we are not doing those things,” Wilson said. “We are not trying to take things away from townships. The reason we bring things up is because there’s been concerns out there that we’ve seen through Planning and Zoning that, if we make this change, it might mean less people having to come to that venue to be able to do what they do.”
Kowalzek said that is one of the “triggers” for an ordinance amendment. The other — which is the key driver in this particular situation — is the county’s comprehensive plan. The proposed amendments will help the ordinances better align with policy laid out in the comp plan.
During previous discussions about the changes, it was often stated by commissioners that the comprehensive plan emphasizes Morrison County as an “agriculture county.” Wilson said while that belief is reflected in the changes, they do not only benefit farmers.
“We’re looking really at both venues and trying to get a good balance of what we do in the county,” he said. “We want people to be able to build in the county and take less land out of agriculture to do that. We still want to protect land for irrigation and the other things that are going on out there.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he agreed with his colleagues on the Board that it was important to make sure they did everything possible to make people aware of the hearing. He said most people would probably not take the time to read the somewhat lengthy booklet of county ordinances to see the proposed amendments.
As such, he said the best way for them to be informed would be to show up at the public hearing.
Ultimately, he said he wants the changes to help the townships.
“We’re not here to take rights away,” Winscher said. “That’s why we have these townships. I’m sure the rest of the Board — if we have townships that are going to say, ‘You know what, we don’t want this.’ Are we going to listen to them? You’re damn right. I’ll listen to them. But if they don’t come to these meetings, this is what they elected us for.”
“I think you bring up a really good point, because one of the reasons we engage the townships is, we fully recognize that we administer zoning on behalf of the townships,” Kowalzek said. “That’s why we wanted to engage them and hear their feedback. You did and you made a huge course change in the direction we’re going with these ordinance amendments because of that.”
She also reiterated that not every county ordinance will be amended. It is only some that will undergo changes, if the proposals pass. The most notable, again, would be to feedlot performance standards and minimum parcel size.
Kowalzek said she planned to submit more information to the Record as well as local radio stations. She also plans to do a “social media blitz” through all of the county’s channels, such as Facebook, Twitter and the Morrison County website.
“We have to get something out there, I think,” Winscher said. “Maybe put something in the paper, maybe do something on the radio. If there’s a cost to that, I’m sure we can come up with some money. This is important to me as a county commissioner to get this information out to these residents.”
