Carmen Goldsmith

Carmen Goldsmith talks to the County Board, Tuesday, as it discussed her application for a dog boarding and kennel facility east of Randall.

 Screenshot from YouTube

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners denied a request, Tuesday, from a Darling Township woman to open a dog boarding and training kennel at her home.

Carmen Goldsmith’s application for an interim use permit (IUP) at her property east of Randall was twice voted down by 3-2 votes. This came after the Morrison County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit with four conditions, Feb. 28.

