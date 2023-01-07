Parcel in question

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved a re-zoning request for Aprile Lack, Tuesday, which will change the small parcel highlighted in teal at the corner of 330th Street and Dove Road in Scandia Valley Township from agricultural to commercial land. Lack intends to open a wellness business.

 Image from Beacon

Aprile Lack will be able to open a new business in Morrison County, after all.

Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners went against the recommendation of the Planning Commission and approved a rezoning request for Lack. Her ask was to rezone a two-acre parcel at the intersection of 330th Street and Dove Road in Scandia Valley Township from agriculture to commercial. Such a move is necessary for her to open multi-use wellness business.

