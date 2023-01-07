Aprile Lack will be able to open a new business in Morrison County, after all.
Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners went against the recommendation of the Planning Commission and approved a rezoning request for Lack. Her ask was to rezone a two-acre parcel at the intersection of 330th Street and Dove Road in Scandia Valley Township from agriculture to commercial. Such a move is necessary for her to open multi-use wellness business.
According to the rezone application, Lack plans to purchase the parcel from its current owners, Carmine and Charlene Ribaudo. The business will make use of the building currently located on the property for office suites, which can be rented by wellness practitioners such as massage therapists, along with a yoga studio and a coffee and gift shop.
The Board voted, 4-1, to approve the rezone request. District 1 Commissioner Mike LeMieur — who represents Scandia Valley Township — cast the lone vote against. He did so to follow the wishes of his constituents, as the Township Board said it was not in favor of rezoning the area, but would rather Lack received a conditional use permit (CUP) or interim use permit (IUP).
The Planning Commission voted, 3-1, Dec. 27, 2022, to recommend denial of the request.
“There was a few things that came up that I, myself, personally, do not believe the rezone has anything to do with it, such as ACUB,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher, referring to the Planning Commission’s discussion. ‘That’s a volunteer thing. They do a great job at Camp Ripley, but even the General said that it’s a volunteer — they can go in it or not.”
He added that the two-acre property fit within the county’s updated ordinance for minimum parcel size within an agriculturally zoned district. Ultimately, he said he felt rezoning the property as commercial would be good for the area.
“This corner section is pretty much sitting there not being used for much,” Winscher said.
LeMieur asked if anyone representing Scandia Valley Township was present at the Development Review Team (DRT) meeting regarding the request. These meetings are held for all land use or variance requests to determine whether they should go before the Planning Commission or Board of Adjustments (BOA).
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek said the townships are always invited to the DRT meetings, but in this case, there was no one present. However, the Township Board did send a letter expressing its opinion.
Kowalzek read the letter, which stated Supervisor Russell Nygren expressed concerns during the Township Board’s discussion about what could be done with commercial zoning in the future. Instead, he recommended a CUP or IUP be issued. That would allow Lack to open her business, but the parcel would remain agricultural and the permit would expire when or if she sold the property.
“Let’s say this doesn’t pass today, because of concerns for the township,” LeMieur said. “Is there another avenue for this applicant to take?”
Kowalzek said there was, but it was not a “straight forward one.” The requested use does not meet any of the performance standards listed in the county’s ordinances for a limited rural business in an ag zoning district. That’s why it was recommended that she made a request to rezone the property.
The only other way to go about it, Kowalzek said, would be to first get a variance for relief from the employee cap for a limited rural business. If the BOA approved the variance, she could then apply for an IUP for a limited rural business.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said, looking back at the Dec. 27 meeting of the Planning Commission, there were a couple of things that stuck out to him.
“Number one we’re talking about a two-acre parcel of property that, when you view this now, I argue that this doesn’t even appear to be or represent anything agricultural,” he said. “There is no farming activity or agricultural activity engaged on that two-acre parcel at this point in time.”
He added that there was a lot of emphasis at the meeting regarding whether or not the building is suited for commercial development. It was stated by a member of the Planning Commission, Blaine said, that the rezone request had nothing to do with the building.
He said there was also momentum gained in the argument to deny the request when it was questioned whether or not a business could be successful in that location.
“My thought on that, Mr. Chair, is that the Commission nor this Board can guarantee success or failure of a proposed business,” Blaine said. “We look at granting the opportunity for business development where we think it appropriately fits, or certainly is not disruptive in placement to other activities around, if that is granted.
“I don’t see a strong reason why this opportunity should not be granted to Miss Lack and her being able to engage in her endeavor,” he added.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said, when he opened up his packet of information about the request, the first thought that came to his mind was, “Why wouldn’t we allow this?”
He noted that, along with the decision to recommend denial, there was also a lot of “positive discussion” at the Planning Commission meeting. He said it was discussed that, if Lack wished to live in that exact location, due to how it’s zoned currently, she could do so.
“As I kept my book open, I thought to myself, ‘It is not up to me to be the judge of how someone wishes to spend their money and how someone wishes to conduct themselves through property ownership or through business ownership,’” Jelinski said.
One other point Blaine made, regarding the Planning Commission meeting, was that he felt the denial was being recommended “under the basis” of fear. This was in reference to the idea that, if Lack sold the property and it was zoned for commercial use, someone else could open a different type of business on the parcel.
“That, to me, is a relatively weak argument in the sense that the county still has a number of things listed within our ordinances that give us purview and oversight into what type of businesses and/or activities that can be conducted within the borders of Morrison County,” he said. “I don’t share that same fear and I don’t like to use that as a precedent.”
Blaine added that he also disagreed with comments made suggesting that granting the request would constitute spot zoning. He said there was nothing supporting that being the case.
Kowalzek clarified that, if the property was sold and someone else wanted to open a different type of business, it would have to be a business listed as an allowable use. If it fell outside of that description — such as a junkyard — it would require a CUP.
“You guys all made awesome points,” LeMieur said, prior to the vote. “It’s in my district and I weigh heavily the recommendation of the townships because it’s their back yard and their home. I will support the recommendation of the township in my district.”
