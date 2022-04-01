The schematic design phase of preliminary engineering for a potential renovation to the Morrison County historic courthouse will go forward.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the project, March 22, with a 4-1 vote. Board members Greg Blaine, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur and Jeffrey Jelinski were in favor of paying Vetter Johnson Architects $58,453 to complete the schematic design, with Randy Winscher casting the lone vote in opposition.
The amount for that phase of the project accounts for 15% of the estimated engineering design project — which itself is projected to come in at 11% of the overall total cost of the renovation.
The project, should it move forward, will be paid for by funds the county received from the federal government as part of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). Current estimations put the overall cost at $4 million. That includes fixing the windows at the historic courthouse and installing both an elevator and restrooms on the ground floor of the building.
The decision came after a lengthy discussion with Morrison County Facilities Manager John Erdrich and Vetter Johnson President Tyler Johnson and Principal Architect Steve Johnson.
That started when Wilson asked why the percentage of the overall project cost for engineering design stayed at 11%, despite the rising cost in building materials.
“At this point, a lot of what we’ve done in the past — Steve started the company in 1989 — a lot of it is gut and understanding of what it takes to put a project together,” Tyler Johnson said.
He said there are a lot of variables that go into the process, and they are able to hone in on a more precise cost as they work through the design process. Ultimately, he said the architects have little information on the project at this point, which is why the schematic design phase is important in identifying the constraints and opportunities associated.
Steve Johnson said there are also rules of thumb based on the complexity and the scale of a project. Vetter Johnson looks at each project individually and uses those factors to estimate the engineering cost.
In this particular case, there is a fairly significant degree of complexity due to the historic nature of the building. That means they’ll have to work with organizations such as the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) to get approval for specific pieces of the project.
“With that in mind, we’re starting the project at this point, that rule of thumb to do that relative complexity of work, we feel is that 11% range,” Steve Johnson said. “I’m not quite sure how we would be able to adjust that. We base it on the estimates of the construction managers.”
After the schematic design phase is completed, Vetter Johnson will be able to provide a more detailed cost estimate. That picture will become even more clear if it moves into the next phase — design development.
Steve Johnson said if the Board elects to lock into the project after that second phase, it would prevent further inflation from greatly impacting the overall cost of the project.
Wilson also asked if the Board would be able to parcel out specific pieces of the project — such as fixing the windows — if costs start to look like they will be higher than anticipated. He questioned if the Board would have to go through the whole process again if it decided to hold off for a couple of years on another aspect, such as the elevator.
Steve Johnson said, if that is the route the Board opted to go down, the projects would have to go out for separate bids. They also could not guarantee there wouldn’t be any change in codes between when the initial schematic design was completed and the project was picked back up.
“We would probably have to go back and confirm and adjust,” he said. “Not a significant difference.”
He said the Board should be able to make that decision by the conclusion of the design development phase. Also, if the construction management process is put together carefully, it will allow the Board the ability to take a piece of the project out and proceed with the rest.
Winscher recalled, during initial discussions on remodeling the Morrison County Government Center, there were conversations about connecting the main building to the historic courthouse. He said at that time, there were designs made that would add an elevator on the east side of the older building.
He said the projected cost of the elevator installation at that time was $1.5 million. Further, he wondered if Vetter Johnson could just use those designs for this project.
Steve Johnson said that would provide a basis for what they’re going to be doing as they move into schematic design. However, the projects themselves were completely different.
He added, as they design that portion of the project, they will keep flexibility in mind. This is to ensure that if a future board, at some point, decides it wants to connect the physical buildings, that option would be available to it.
“If those of you who were involved before remember, having an open-ended plan is always very important,” Steve Johnson said.
Wilson said he was feeling “a little leery” about spending money on every aspect of this project right now, while construction costs are high.
He added, however, that the windows will need to be done regardless. The cost of that aspect never seems to go down because they are a “specialty item.”
Steve Johnson reminded the Board that, at this point, there is still no commitment to any portion of the project beyond the schematic design phase.
Blaine said it is hard to get a good gauge on the overall cost and how each member of the Board is going to feel about it without moving forward with schematic design.
“We want this number to be as close to whatever you have in your mind as your budget number as possible, too,” Tyler Johnson said. “We’re going to do what we can control, but there’s some things — codes, we can’t control. We just have to comply with that.”
Winscher said he would not vote in favor of the project. Instead, he asked Administrator Matt LeBlanc to talk with the nonprofit groups which currently work out of the historic courthouse if they could be moved into the Government Center.
That, he said, would alleviate the need to do the elevator project and constructing ADA compliant bathrooms on the first floor, right now.
“Why should we task you to give us an elevator if we really don’t need it?” Winscher said. “That’s where I’m looking at this.”
LeMieur replied that, whether or not anyone agreed the elevator was needed right now, the schematic design phase has to be completed. Overall, he said he was still in favor of completing all three portions of the renovation.
“I’m just trying to say that where I’m really willing to go with this and to see how much things cost,” Wilson said. “I want to fix the old courthouse at some point in time.”
“I believe this will get you closer,” Erdrich said. “Each phase will get you closer. (Design development’s) going to get you as close of a number to reality as you have. We’re going to do schematic design first, which is a little less of a fee. Talking to Contegrity, he figured he could get pretty close. It won’t be as close as (design development), but it would be a pretty good number to tell you guys if you want to move forward or not.”
