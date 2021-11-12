The Morrison County Board of Commissioners went against the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Tuesday, in its decision to approve an interim use permit (IUP) for Autumn Antlers Properties, LLC, to establish a residential treatment center in Parker Township.
The Board approved the IUP with a 4-1 vote after about 90 minutes of discussion. Greg Blaine, who represents District 5, which includes Parker Township, cast the lone vote in opposition to a motion to approve the permit with four conditions attached. Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Mike Wilson all voted in favor.
The decision came one week after the Planning and Zoning Commission — as part of a meeting that lasted more than three hours — voted 5-0 to recommend denying the request. On Nov. 2, Planning and Zoning heard testimony from both property owner Troy Hoekstra and representatives from his partnering company in the venture, Ascension Recovery Services, along with 13 area residents who spoke against the request.
The Commission ultimately decided that the six criteria questions asked in all zoning requests could not be answered in the affirmative. The property — located at 1280 180th Street — is currently operated as a commercial guided hunting lodge and event venue. Previously, both a conditional use permit (CUP) and IUP had been approved for those purposes.
“There’s a lot of permits that are still in there,” Winscher said. “If we approved this, could we condition this that we just completely wipe out these current permits? I have a hard time adding additional permits.”
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek confirmed that it would be appropriate to discontinue the IUP and CUP currently attached to the property. Hoekstra said it would be his intent to allow those permits — as well as the facility’s liquor license — to expire within six months.
That ended up being one of the four conditions attached to the IUP. The others were that Hoekstra will certify in writing to the Land Services Department on an annual basis that Autumn Hills is operating as a licensed residential treatment facility and that he is involved in the operation; that the IUP would cease to exist when Hoekstra was no longer involved; and that the facility will abide by all local, state and federal laws regarding licensed treatment facilities.
Social Services Director Brad Vold said the Minnesota Department of Human Services would have oversight of the facility. It would be subject to reviews every two years, and his office would be notified if the facility was not in good standing.
The property is located in an area zoned for agricultural use. Of the 335.02 acres owned by Autumn Antlers Properties, 110 are currently leased out to be farmed. Hoekstra said the farmland would actually increase, if the permit was approved.
“If this use is approved, we’re abandoning all the hunting operations, so we’ll have somewhere around 200 acres,” he told the Board. “We have a lease arrangement in place to do that.”
There are 18 homes within a one mile radius of the property. Many of those residents were among those who urged Planning and Zoning to recommend denying the permit at the Nov. 2 meeting.
Their reasons for being against the residential treatment facility were:
• Response time to the facility for law enforcement and EMS;
• Impact on the rural character of the neighborhood and property values;
• Ability for an onsite septic system to adequately treat the effluent coming from the facility;
• Reluctance of customers to utilize a day care and other small businesses in the area if a treatment facility is established in the area;
• Continual addition of uses on the property;
• Whether there is a direct benefit to the citizens of Morrison County;
• Commercialization of the area; and
• Criminal and dangerous activity around the property that may impact safety of the neighborhood.
One of the key arguments made by Hoekstra, along with Bill Coleman and Seth Dolinsky of Ascension, that safety in the area would not be impacted was its business model. Rule 25 applicants — those who are court ordered for treatment and are uninsured or don’t have a health plan that covers chemical dependency — would not be accepted into the 90-day program at the proposed 52-bed facility.
Only people who voluntarily enter the facility and can either pay out-of-pocket or their insurance will cover the cost will be accepted.
“Our screening process for the admissions is very thorough,” Dolinsky told the Board. “Even if someone is court ordered and says they are willing to come to treatment, we have a clinical screening process to make sure that they are invested, that they are safe for the facility, that they are appropriate for the facility. Those are very rigorous screening tools that we use that are done clinically to make sure that everyone that comes into the program is appropriate for the level of care.”
Blaine questioned whether or not the facility’s owners would be able to stand by their assertion that they could pick and choose who was accepted at the property.
As a commissioner, he stressed that a big part of his job is to look out for the health, safety and welfare of residents in the county. Even if it’s through no fault of the owners, not knowing whether or not they could stick to that screening process made him uneasy.
“My concern with this is, we have federally funded government health insurance basically forced down the throat of the residents of the country,” Blaine said. “And the fact that the federal government — and I can say, even our state government — has really made it imperative that we don’t distinguish between people. We’re going to treat everybody the same. That was the thrust of government-funded health care; we’re not going to pick winners or losers.
“How can we ensure that in the future that the government will not dictate to the leaders of this organization that they don’t have the right to pick and choose who attends that facility?” he continued. “Because the government might be paying the bill for everybody.”
LeMieur went through the six criteria considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission and said he felt he could answer each of the questions positively. In a position that was different from the Commission, LeMieur said he did not believe the facility would be detrimental to the immediate vicinity and surrounding residents.
He added that it’s already a commercially run business, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) will monitor the septic system on the property to ensure there is no impact on local groundwater.
“We hear all the time that people don’t have access to adequate addiction treatment centers,” LeMieur said. “This is an employment opportunity of 50-plus employees with over $2 million in wages.”
Wilson, after first acknowledging his appreciation for the work done by the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he agreed with LeMieur.
He added that, before the facility could go into operation, it would need to get all the proper licensing from the state. He believed the on-site, 24/7 staff would also alleviate safety concerns for neighbors.
Wilson also mentioned that every time the Board denies a permit, he gets phone calls from residents who feel not allowing a business to come in negatively impacts their taxes. Essentially, the taxes that the Board is not allowing the prospective business to pay keeps those of residents throughout the county high.
“The big question that I asked myself, ‘Would I want to live by this?’” Wilson said. “I wouldn’t have a problem. If it was behind my house, I wouldn’t have a problem. It’s a medical facility, and I just don’t have a problem with that, personally.”
Winscher stressed that he understood and sympathized with the concerns of area residents, but he felt it was important for him to look out for the county as a whole. Ultimately, he said he wanted to figure out a way that would work for everyone involved.
He added that he disagreed with Planning and Zoning in that it used the fact that the facility would be a for-profit business as part of its basis for denial.
“If somebody puts up a chicken barn, I’m assuming that they want to make a profit off of that in an ag area,” he said. “I don’t think that is a good reason whatsoever.”
He said he called a couple of local realtors to ask if the facility would negatively impact property values. They were not able to say, as the market fluctuates based on several factors.
Jelinski said, as someone who spent 30-plus years in public safety, he was responsible for dispatching emergency services to properties throughout the county. He said worries about it taking 20 minutes for emergency services to get to the area if there were problems could essentially be said of most locations.
He illustrated this by saying he lives six miles from Little Falls and, depending on the situation, it could take 20 minutes for emergency services to get to his house. It was an argument he felt the Board needed to be careful about taking into consideration.
That area is served primarily by Swanville Fire and Rescue, according to Hoekstra, with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office providing law enforcement.
Jelinski added that he felt the location of the property would be a draw for those seeking treatment.
“Part of my theory, in my mind, of looking at that facility is — my goodness, in the aspect of therapy, to be able to take clients out of that setting and into the setting of the wild, nature, I think that’s part of the theory of picking that location for this organization,” Jelinski said.
After LeMieur made the motion to approve the request, Jelinski asked if it would be appropriate to ask Hoekstra to come back before the Board after one year and, if there were problems, allow it to revisit the issuance. Wilson said, however, with the amount invested, a year’s time would not be fair to Hoekstra and his partners.
Hoekstra said they plan to invest in excess of $8 million into the property.
“Certainly if there are calls and there are problems, you would have the ability to get us in front of you before any predetermined timeline,” he said.
Blaine asked, in recognition of some issues the local residents had regarding changes to the property after the permits were initially issued for hunting and events, he wanted to attach a condition preventing the facility to morph into something other than what it was intended to be.
“The concerns by the residents were that their voices were never being heard when there were concerns brought back to county officials and county staff on what was happening out there at that time,” Blaine said. “Which I feel is unacceptable.”
As an example, if the facility was successful, he didn’t want it to suddenly expand to a 300-bed treatment center without notice to local residents or the County Board. Kowalzek clarified that such an expansion would require additional buildings on the property, and the owners would have to apply for permits if it intended to add on in a physical sense.
LeMieur said he appreciated the work put in by the Planning and Zoning Commission to study the issue, but ultimately it was up to the County Board to make a decision. He felt, given the problems regarding addiction and mental health reported by Social Services, Public Health and the Sheriff’s Office, the county would benefit from the facility.
He added that addiction and mental health often go hand-in-hand, and they can impact anyone, regardless of their income. Morrison County doesn’t currently have a treatment or rehabilitation facility, he said, and all surrounding counties have at least one.
“The individuals that seek treatment aren’t bad people,” LeMieur said. “They’re moms and dads, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles. They’ve got a stigma against them because people don’t want to associate with people that have an addiction problem. We have to start looking (at it) the other way and realize that these people need help.
“I know not all patients will be from Morrison County, but some will,” he said. “Part of our job is to provide for the health, safety and welfare of our citizens, and I believe this can offer those the help that they truly desire.”
