Dump truck
Metro Creative Connection

A request from Morrison County Public Works to amend its conditional use permit (CUP) for the Solid Waste Management Facility in order to expand was approved by the County Board, Tuesday.

Prior to the decision, the CUP for the landfill included a condition that it must maintain an existing 300-foot tree buffer on the north and west property line on the southwest quarter of Section 23. The amended condition simply reads that “any new fill area at the facility must be located at least 200 feet from the nearest property line.”

