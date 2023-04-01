A request from Morrison County Public Works to amend its conditional use permit (CUP) for the Solid Waste Management Facility in order to expand was approved by the County Board, Tuesday.
Prior to the decision, the CUP for the landfill included a condition that it must maintain an existing 300-foot tree buffer on the north and west property line on the southwest quarter of Section 23. The amended condition simply reads that “any new fill area at the facility must be located at least 200 feet from the nearest property line.”
After a public hearing on the matter at its March 21 meeting, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the amendment. The County Board also voted in favor, 5-0.
“What we’re looking at here is aligning with state statute,” said County Engineer Tony Hennen. “Those statutes are written by the MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency), one of the most stringent agencies inside of the United States. When we reviewed those conditions that were set within our existing conditional use permit, we thought it would be pertinent to align with that statute.”
Within the application, three cells in the landfill were redesigned to allow for additional capacity. The MPCA has already signed off on the plan.
Commissioner Randy Winscher said, during the Planning Commission meeting, there was “a lot of discussion on the matter.” Though he noted that it didn’t seem any of the landowners were necessarily against the change, they did have some questions.
One issue he said came up was why the facility allows other counties to bring their solid waste. The thought was, if that were not allowed and only haulers from Morrison County were allowed to use the landfill, it would extend the life of the facility without needing to expand.
Winscher also asked, if such a measure were enacted, how that would impact tipping fees — the cost per ton to dispose of waste at the landfill. According to the Planning Commission’s finding of facts, about 40,000 tons of solid waste and 10,000 cubic yards of demolition debris is disposed of at the facility each year.
“Regardless of if we accept out of county waste or not, the request to move our border from 300 (feet) to 200 (feet) would still exist,” Hennen said. “What we’re doing is, we’re creating efficiencies inside our landfill. That’s the most efficient way to extend the life and eventually potential revenue for that facility, so it makes the most sense.”
In terms of why the facility accepts waste from other counties, Hennen said it is important to look back at the history of the landfill. It opened in 1970 and, at the time, was owned by the Area Council of Government, which consisted of cities and townships along the Highway 10 and Highway 371 corridor.
In 1988, Morrison County acquired the facility for $1, but it “also acquired all of the liabilities.” The landfill, at that time, was unlined, making it easier for contaminants to get into the groundwater. When the county took over, it began to make improvements.
By 1993, the unlined portion of the landfill was closed and corrective action systems were put in place to clean up the groundwater issues.
“The county itself has been a steward of the land, a steward of the area, for improvements to the groundwater,” Hennen said. “The groundwater now is cleaner than it’s ever been since that landfill’s existed and we continue to make those improvements.”
Looking at the operation from a business perspective, he said allowing other counties to access the facility is a valuable revenue stream. The facility has substantial operating expenses, not the least of which is mitigating any groundwater or other environmental concerns.
He said accepting out of county waste also makes it a regional facility. By having it classified as such, it gets more emphasis from state agencies, particularly the MPCA, in terms of permitting because it serves a larger population.
“All of those regulatory items have considerable costs outside of your normal operating expenses,” Hennen said. “By having a larger waste stream, or revenue stream, you’re able to transfer those regulatory fees across a larger portion, which then affects your tipping fee differently versus, maybe, just Morrison County.”
Ultimately, accepting out of county waste helps subsidize that from within the county. A licensed hauler for county residents pays a tipping fee of $65 per ton. That cost for out of county waste is $82 per ton. That “substantial amount of increase” allows them to keep tipping fees low, according to Hennen.
Looking at removing out of county waste, Hennen said he ran some “rough numbers” on how that would impact tipping fees. As is, the county brings in more than $3 million in tipping fees per year. About $1.2 million of that comes from out of county waste.
“That’s a substantial amount of revenue for our facility,” Hennen said. “If you were to, say, shut the door to out of county waste, you’re no longer going to have that tipping fee. You need to make that revenue up. If you were to do that, our tipping fees for inter-county waste would go from $65 to north of $100 a ton. That’s a substantial increase.”
Alternatives to increasing the tipping fee in such a scenario would include collecting a household assessment, an assessment on businesses that use the landfill — neither of which is done, currently — or raising the levy. Hennen said the last of those would equate to an increase of about 7% for the landfill.
In terms of the life of the landfill, he said if the expansion adds 10 years, an equivalent of two or three years would be taken by out of county waste.
“Your cost benefits of that is just something that have to be weighed and acknowledged very carefully,” he said.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur noted that the county does not have to bond when it does a cell expansion, either. Hennen said those tipping fees have gone to landfill improvements in the past, along with redesign and repermitting. The levy for landfill operation in 2023 was $300,000.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said there was another issue brought forth at the Planning Commission’s meeting he felt needed to be addressed. He said one of the individuals, a neighboring landowner, gave testimony that there was garbage blowing onto their property.
“Quite honestly, I’m going to stand back and I’m going to say that I have personally said time after time after time, we have the cleanest landfill that I have ever seen in my life,” Jelinski said. “To hear someone, anyone — this was a neighbor, no big deal — talk about paper and whatever that is blowing onto their property kind of surprised me.”
He said that led into conversations about whether or not trees should be planted. However, it was determined that wouldn’t work because they won’t grow fast enough. The question then turned to building a fence.
Jelinski asked Hennen to comment on that particular issue.
“I want to be clear, when he mentioned that at the conditional use permit hearing, that was the first we’ve heard these complaints,” Hennen said. “(We’ve) never been approached before that, so it was news to us.”
He said the obvious answer was to address and evaluate with Landfill Manager Jeff Meyer what they could do better. In terms of the trees — a vegetative screen — Hennen said additional review revealed the existing buffer is already 20 feet tall.
He said the snow cover would make it difficult to do a site review right now, but he plans to conduct one this summer. If there are places in which they identify possible improvements, those will be evaluated.
Regarding the fence idea, Hennen said both the county and the neighbor to the north weren’t keen on that plan. The neighbor utilizes the property for tasks such as moving their manure hoses, so installing a fence would create problems to their operation.
“Needless to say, we’re going to evaluate it internally,” he said. “If there’s improvements we can make, we will.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine said, when addressing the notion of having trash blow around, he used that as an opportunity to inform people that, for the neighbors living around the landfill, “their greatest asset” is that the county owns and operates the facility. He said the work that has been put into the landfill has been beneficial to the health, safety and welfare of county residents, as well as the taxpayers.
“When we look at the work that’s been done by the county in cooperation with the pollution control agency, with test well monitoring, we have cleaner water coming out of there now than ever before,” Blaine said. “The history with that facility, the best thing that ever happened for those people that live around there was when the decision was made for Morrison County to buy that and take care of that property.”
