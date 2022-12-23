Commissioners

Morrison County Board Chair Greg Blaine, right, addresses former County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson and Elections Administrator Joyce Kahl (not pictured), earlier this year. Listening are County commissioners, from left, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski.

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved its budget and levy, Tuesday, with no changes from the previous projected amounts.

In separate motions, the Board unanimously approved a levy of $21.147 million, a 5.95% increase over the $19.959 million collected in 2022, and a budget of $56.745 million, 4.94% over the $54.078 million for 2022. The decisions came 12 days after three area residents spoke at a truth in taxation meeting, urging the Board to decrease the amounts to ease the burden on taxpayers.

