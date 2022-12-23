The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved its budget and levy, Tuesday, with no changes from the previous projected amounts.
In separate motions, the Board unanimously approved a levy of $21.147 million, a 5.95% increase over the $19.959 million collected in 2022, and a budget of $56.745 million, 4.94% over the $54.078 million for 2022. The decisions came 12 days after three area residents spoke at a truth in taxation meeting, urging the Board to decrease the amounts to ease the burden on taxpayers.
Commissioner Randy Winscher said the levy decision was not one the Board takes lightly. The process of constructing the budget and levy takes about five or six months, and involves input from each department head within the county. He added that the final levy was much lower than where it was when discussions began.
“I don’t like the 5.95%, but we’ve worked diligently to get it there,” added Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “It started at 12.6%, I believe, and now we’re at 5.95%.”
One of the biggest factors in the levy, he said, was labor prices. Those are determined by union contracts on which the Board cannot go back. Inflation led to large cost increases for items such as fuel and road products, which greatly impacted the budgets for the Public Works Department and Sheriff’s Office, in particular.
He said, unfortunately, those costs have to be passed onto taxpayers.
“If we want to continue to have safe roads, if we want to continue to have public safety, this is where we’re at,” LeMieur said.
LeMieur, who has served in multiple elected positions, including the state legislature, said one thing that was “unique” about Morrison County in comparison to his previous experience was that its department heads are fiscally responsible. He said they didn’t come to the Board with bloated budgets, instead asking for the “best budgets they can possibly come up with.”
Even so, he said there were circumstances in which certain items needed to be trimmed over the course of the discussions.
“We had many meetings on this,” LeMieur said. “We had people that needed more individuals in their departments that we said, ‘No, we can’t afford that right now.’”
Referring to reports earlier in Tuesday’s meeting about drug use and children’s mental health in Morrison County, Board Chair Greg Blaine said there are some challenges that need to be met by departments within the county. Though, he admitted, inflation was still the main driver in the 5.95% increase to the levy.
He agreed with LeMieur that the county department heads were “very conservative and fiscally responsible” in coming up with their budgets.
“I think it’s also fair to say that they also understand that leadership from the Board in this county has also done the same, that we want to be accountable to the taxpayers here in Morrison County about addressing the needs to, as I said before, ensure the health, safety and welfare of the people of Morrison County,” Blaine said.
In discussing the budget, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc noted that state and federal grant moneys make up the difference between the $56.745 million budget and the $21.147 million levy. Those funds apply, in large part, to the Public Works and Health and Human Services departments.
The Board also unanimously passed the 2023 fee schedule. During a public hearing on the proposed fees, Dec. 8, there were no comments.
LeMieur and Blaine said they received no feedback from constituents on what the chairman described as “very minor adjustments” to the fee schedule.
“Looking at fee schedules, all the research we’ve done, most of our fee schedules are cheaper than most counties,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “When it comes to the landfill and everything else, what we have in our fee schedule, we look at what other places are charging, this and that, and the majority of the time, we’re on the low end of that. We do that for our residents.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Welcomed new employee Elizabeth Ziebarth to the County Attorney’s Office;
• Approved a large assembly request for I.C.E. Fest, to be held Feb. 11 - 12, 2023, on Green Prairie Fish Lake;
• Appointed Jayme Johnson to the Morrison County Public Health Advisory Committee;
• Approved changes to the county’s land use ordinance, which were discussed at length in previous meetings and at an Aug. 30 public hearing;
• Approved the 2023 benefits for non-union employees;
• Authorized resolutions supporting submittal of the 2025 and 2027 Federal Transportation Project for road projects;
• Authorized a resolution prioritizing the replacement of deficient bridges;
• Approved a 2023 levy amount of $40,000 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority; and
• Entered a closed session to conduct an annual performance evaluation of County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, at the Morrison County Government Center.
