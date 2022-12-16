The Morrison County Board of Commissioners gave Administrator Matt LeBlanc the go-ahead, Tuesday, to bring forth a resolution regarding 2023 pay raises for elected officials.
In keeping in line with union employees, LeBlanc recommended to the Board that it approve a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) along with the addition of two steps on the payscale at 2% each for elected employees.
“My proposal to the Board, although a pay table is not a document used in determining elected official salaries, my proposal to the Board is to remain consistent with that and apply those types of increases to our elected officials, for the 2023 salaries,” LeBlanc said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he “wholeheartedly” agreed with keeping elected official salary increases on pace with those of union employees.
“That’s what we’ve always done,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “I feel like that would be the right thing to do.”
No formal vote was taken. LeBlanc said separate resolutions will be brought forward for the members of the County Board and for all other elected officials — such as Sheriff, Attorney and Recorder.
The Board is scheduled to vote on its own salaries, Dec 30. Last year, in a 3-2 vote, it approved a COLA of 3%, putting commissioner salaries for this year at $34,881.60.
The salary covers payment for attendance at meetings for both the County Board and various committees and boards, plus expenses, for a full-time salary.
Commissioners are also eligible for health insurance through the county. They do not, however, receive a per diem, which is the case for attendance on other boards and committees. Those costs are paid to Morrison County to help offset the commissioner salaries.
Other elected official salaries will be voted on by the Board at its Jan. 3, 2023, meeting.
On that same note, at a future meeting, LeBlanc will also ask the Board to approve a request to bring employee benefits for non-union employees in line with those covered under a union contract.
So far, LeBlanc said the contract has been approved for employees of the Morrison County Jail and Sheriff’s Office, while a signature was expected on the dispatcher’s contract, Tuesday. Employees in both Public Works and Health and Human Services are reviewing the contract and were expected to sign before the end of the week.
“That being said, there are three items that are captured in the contract that I would ask the Board’s endorsement for non-union employment,” LeBlanc said.
The first of those three items is to add Juneteenth to its holiday calendar, as it is recognized by the state of Minnesota. The second is to adjust longevity compensation for employees.
On the latter, LeBlanc said employees currently receive a 1% increase for reaching 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of employment.
“The percentages would be 2% at 15 (years) and 3% at each of the other years,” he said. “That is a lump sum payout to the employee that hits that mark in longevity.”
The last change for consistency sake was to change the tiers of deferred compensation for non-union employees. Currently, employees who contribute $25 - $35 receive a $10 match from the county. Those who defer $35 - $100 receive a $15 match, and those who contribute $100 or more get $25 in county match.
To stick with the union proposals, those would be amended to a $10 match for employee contributions of $25 - $49.99; $20 for $50 - $59.99; $25 for $60 - $124.99; and $35 for anything above $125.
“My ask is that the non-union employee benefits that are captured in our personnel policy mirror that of our union employees,” LeBlanc said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Instructed Interim County Auditor/Treasurer Debbie Symanietz to come forward at the Dec. 20 meeting with a large assembly permit request for I.C.E. Fest 2023, after speaking with her and event organizer Chuck Zwilling;
• Heard an update from Information Technology Director Amy Middendorf on the progress her department is making on bringing up its cybersecurity maturity in partnership with InfoTech;
• Reviewed Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) with Emergency Manager Victoria MacKissock and Sheriff Shawn Larsen. The plan will be officially approved at a later meeting; and
• Heard County Administrator Matt LeBlanc’s annual report on activity within his department.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
