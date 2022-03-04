The Morrison County Board of Commissioners was able to take a deeper look at its options to realign the county’s commissioner districts, Tuesday.
The county cannot finalize its redistricting plan until the city of Little Falls has completed the process. The City Council is expected to vote on its proposed map at its next meeting, Monday, March 7. In anticipation of that, County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson presented the Board with four potential options at its most recent planning session.
The county has to redistrict for two reasons. One is because some of its district boundaries will no longer exist once Little Falls approves its new ward lines. The other is that District 1, which consists of the northern part of the county, has grown in the past 10 years to the point it no longer meets the 10% threshold.
“A district’s population cannot vary more than 10% from the average for all districts within the county unless it forces a precinct to be split,” Robinson said. “Morrison County’s population, 34,010, divided by five commissioners, is 6,802. To get to the 10% threshold, its 680. For the 10% threshold, you can have the average population, 6,802, and plus or minus the threshold.”
To meet that criteria, the population in each district must be between 6,122 and 7,482. Commissioner District 1 — which is represented by Mike LeMieur — will be home to 7,663 residents under the current alignment.
Along with the changes that need to occur because of the 2020 census, each of the five commissioners will also have to run for re-election in 2022. Commissioners Mike Wilson and Greg Blaine, who represent districts 4 and 5, respectively, are in the final year of their current terms. LeMieur, District 2 Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski and District 3 Commissioner Randy Winscher will have to run because of the 5% rule.
This states that if the total shift of population within the district is greater than 5% of the average — 6,802, plus or minus 340 — then the commissioner must run for re-election.
The change in Little Falls’ three council wards will impact each of those three commissioner districts. Robinson said Ward 3 in Little Falls, which is part of Commissioner District 1, is growing. Ward 1 is also growing, while Ward 2 will have a lower population.
“What that tells me, when we look at the city of Little Falls wards, Commissioner District 1 is going to be way overboard with population, of the 10% rule, and then District 2 is going to be under,” she said.
To balance out the population, Robinson presented plans that mainly impacted Districts 1, 2 and 4. Districts 3 and 5 were not impacted by the new plans.
In Plan A, Little Falls Ward 3 would be removed from District 1 with Platte, Ripley and Buh townships moving from District 2 into District 1. Little Falls Ward 3 would then join District 2. The city of Harding would also move from District 2 into District 4.
Ultimately, the Board decided on this as their second choice among the four plans.
“When you look at the map and you look at compact, contiguous and we know that District 1 was over population by the 10% rule, we had to look at — what could we take out that is along the lines of other commissioner districts?” Robinson said.
The Board’s first choice, was Plan D. On that map, District 1 loses Little Falls Ward 3 and gains Platte and Ripley townships. That would give it a population of 6,161. District 2 would include both Little Falls Wards 2 and 3 while losing Platte and Ripley townships along with the city of Harding, the last of which would be moved to District 4. That sets the latter two districts at 7,221 and 6,887 residents. District 3 would have a population of 7,148 and District 5 would be at 6,493.
“All four plans that I have here meet all of the requirements, so any plan could be adopted,” Robinson said. “When I look at the difference based from the total census population by district, the closest to the average would be Plan B.”
She said the difference from least to most residents among the five districts in Plan B was 880. Plan A was 962, Plan C was 1,630 and Plan D is 1,800. The Board favored Plan D, however, because it put Harding in District 4 and allowed District 2 to maintain Buh Township.
“(Plan) D looks about the cleanest with everybody squared off,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t really quite look right to me that (District 1) comes all the way to Buh Township. It just looks like it fits much better on D than A or B.”
“When I looked at these maps, that was my thought, to kind of help out or recognize the residents of the city of Harding,” Blaine said. “It would be nice if that wasn’t a little hook off of (District 1), because it’s almost totally encompassed by the rest of Commissioner Wilson’s district.”
Winscher, whose district includes Little Falls Ward 1, asked if a council ward could be split into separate commissioner districts.
Robinson said a city or township can’t be split up. However, since the city of Little Falls is divided into wards, the county has to use those boundaries and cannot split a ward.
“The wards become voting precincts and you can’t split a voting precinct,” Blaine said.
Robinson said her plan moving forward was to hold a public hearing on the proposed maps at the May 22 board meeting. In the meantime, each of the plans have been posted on the county’s website for review by residents. There is also a place to submit plans where citizens can bring forth options they feel might work, as long as they meet all criteria.
Residents with questions can call the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office at (320) 632-0151. There will also be copies of each plan available for viewing at the office.
The Board’s preference for Plan D did not set that map in stone. After the public hearing, Robinson plans to bring a resolution forward April 5, to formally adopt the new boundaries. That gives the Board a two-week buffer to meet state guidelines if it is unable to make a decision by April 5.
At that meeting, Robinson also hopes to determine the length of each commissioner’s new term. They do not have to all be four years, particularly as three of them just had to run in 2020.
“I think we all recognize just by looking at the legislative maps and what the changes are in Morrison County with that, there’s a lot of new lines here,” Blaine said.
Once the Board completes the process of redistricting, the work is still not done. Robinson said she will then have to send the new map to the Secretary of State’s Office to make them official. The Auditor/Treasurer’s Office will also have to update its election system and notify residents of any changes to their precincts and polling places.
