A fire in one of Morrison County Public Works’ shops caused damage to multiple pieces of equipment and the building itself, according to County Engineer Tony Hennen.
Nobody was injured, as the building was vacant when the fire occurred.
“Smoke damage carried over to almost every piece of equipment in the building, as well as building itself,” he said.
On either the evening of Wednesday, May 11, or early morning Thursday, May 12, a fire broke out in the county shop located directly north of the main public works building in Little Falls. Staff members discovered smoke when they began opening up for the work day, May 12.
“Special thanks to the Little Falls Fire Department that came out early that morning on the 12th and put out the little bit that was smoldering,” Hennen said.
Later that day, the deputy state fire marshal arrived on site for an investigation. Hennen said he has not received an official report from him. However, his verbal thoughts were that the fire was accidental and likely originated in a sweeper truck, potentially due to an electrical issue.
May 19, a structural engineer inspected the building damage. He will provide an official report to the county’s insurance trust, though that information had also not been made available to Hennen, as of Wednesday.
“It sounded like in the (three) bays where the fire did occur, the physical columns seemed to be in OK shape,” Hennen said. “Potentially, the beams that hold the roof up could have sustained some damage. Obviously, the roof sustained some damage; some other items in there. That’s just hearsay. Nothing official there.”
Hennen said, as of Wednesday, an insurance adjuster had not come out to look at the building or provide an estimated total cost of the damage.
He said the process has been slow, so far. That is partially due to bad timing.
“Unfortunately, the timing of the fire coincided with storms across the state and adjusters are also handling storm damage,” Hennen said. “Hopefully one will be out soon.”
Hennen said the building itself was built in the 1970s, with a couple of additions completed in the 1980s. It stores a lot of the Public Works Department’s equipment.
He said staff was allowed up to move some of the equipment outside of the bays, however, there are areas of the building and pieces of equipment that are still roped off for potential investigation.
Among the pieces of equipment that sustained a “considerable amount of smoke damage” were all of the pickups used by the county engineers. Those were removed and brought to ServiceMaster for cleaning. The county has received some of those back.
“Obviously the engineering department, right now, is in the midst of our construction season, so it’s nice to get some of our engineering technicians back into their vehicles,” Hennen said. “They were a little bit displaced.”
He added that, in speaking with the fire marshal and some members of the fire department, they were surprised that it wasn’t worse. He said there is natural gas running through the building, and some of the heat melted some of the pipes. If there would have been more oxygen provided to the fire, it could have caused an explosion.
“Conditions, with the rain, it just kind of smoldered,” Hennen said. “It didn’t receive the oxygen it needed, is my understanding. We’re lucky when our staff came on site Thursday morning that, when they opened the door, it didn’t facilitate something more.”
Though the process has been slow going so far, Hennen said the Public Works Department is doing its best to ensure its scheduled work throughout the county is not impeded.
“We’ll just make due and keep moving forward,” he said. “That’s all we can do. Once the adjusters come and they evaluate it and decide what costs are associated, we’ll look big picture and try to make appropriate decisions for Morrison County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.