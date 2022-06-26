Conversations that have been taking place for the last couple of months came to a conclusion, Tuesday.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved separate resolutions to fund two major projects using a portion of the $6.5 million the county received in federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The county will allocate $500,000 toward a program aimed at improving mental health services in local schools, and $660,254.81 to provide radio upgrades for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department.
The decisions came after multiple, lengthy discussions between the Board and parties involved in formulating the respective projects.
“It’s a need,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher, referring to the mental health program. “It’s not a want. I appreciate everybody here that came aboard and we got this taken care of, finally.”
Using the $500,000 allocated by the county — which covers the program for two years — Health and Human Services (HHS) will partner with Northern Pines Mental Health and the five public school districts in the county along with Mid-State Educational Co-op. The funding will pay for eight behavior interventionists that will work in the schools.
About half of the new positions will be paid for via ARPA dollars, while the other half can be paid through health care billing.
“Northern Pines is the organization we’re going to work with,” said HHS Executive Director Brad Vold. “They have the capacity and the organization to bill health plans based on Medicare/Medicaid guidelines.”
Winscher pointed out that, when County Administrator Matt LeBlanc conducted a survey among department heads regarding where they felt funding should be allocated at the outset of the process, mental health was listed as the number one priority.
He said, with all that has gone on in the last couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic, he believes it is “money well spent.”
“We always talk about mental health and you guys are coming up with, hopefully, a solution to help with that need,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur.
Commissioner Mike Wilson noted that there was much discussion over what would happen to the program in two years when the funding period is over. Though that remains somewhat to be seen, the hope is that the county will save money in other areas of mental health services and can transfer some of that existing funding toward the program, if need be.
“Again, I think it’s upon us as we do this program — how do we build indicators, measures, strategies, so we can show to the Board, to the community, to the schools, that it does work?” Vold said. “As well as see if we can determine other ways that this could be funded through third-party payers.”
County CFO Curt Bryniarski and Granite Electronics Account Manager Mike Kahl later brought forward a resolution to purchase Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department. This project has also been in discussion during the last couple of months.
Bryniarski said, in recent weeks, employees in those departments have been working on “fine-tuning” their radio lists and what they would need in terms of new equipment.
The cost did increase slightly from the Board’s previous discussion. Bryniarski said that is because 10 speaker microphones and a repeater for Motley were added, along with two encrypted radios for Public Works. The fact that department didn’t have any encrypted radios had previously been a concern expressed by the Board.
LeMieur said, one of the goals the Board set when it started out to allocate its ARPA funding was to complete projects that will save taxpayer money. The ARMER project, he said, was one of those areas. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) will soon require law enforcement to use equipment with certain encryption capabilities the current radios do not have.
“We felt this was a good area to use these dollars, and I’m in full support of it,” he said.
Wilson pointed out that Motorola also no longer supports some of the radios that are currently in use because they are too old. Some of that equipment, however, could possibly be used by other departments in which radios aren’t as heavily used.
“The encrypted capable radios we’re looking at probably giving out to the 10 fire departments throughout the county, because that would give them at least one radio in their fleet that’s encrypted in case there was a situation where they want to talk in a private mode with other entities,” Kahl said.
Wilson added that the people involved in the projects didn’t just purchase the latest and greatest equipment across the board. They were deliberate in figuring out which capabilities were needed for each radio-user, so as to not spend more than was necessary.
As an example, Kahl said the plow trucks in Public Works will not be equipped with encrypted radios, because those won’t be needed.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was in support of the whole concept, but asked why the repeater was added for Motley. A repeater allows for two-way radio traffic signals to cover a greater distance. Bryniarski said it was necessary due to how far Motley is from the county seat in Little Falls.
Kahl said the repeater upgrade was previously discussed. He said the new radio will have encryption capabilities, so if county entities are using an encrypted channel on their main line, the repeater will be capable of handling it.
Jelinski also clarified that, even people who do not have encrypted radios such as first responders, will be able to communicate with dispatch in the event of an emergency.
“The question of, what county encrypted talk groups are going to be utilized or generated, that’s a whole conversation down the road,” Kahl said. “But, at least we have the capability in the radios of moving in that direction. As far as — I’m thinking at this point, the county (interoperational) channels are going to stay clear.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.