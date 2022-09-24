ARMER talks

Last month, Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski presents information about the potential county-wide ARMER radio project to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday. Listening are Commissioners, from left, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine.

 File photo

Morrison County approved its preliminary 2023 levy and budget, Tuesday.

The preliminary levy is a 5.95% increase over 2022, a dollar amount of $21,146,735. The preliminary budget was set at $56,495,337.

Load comments