The Little Falls City Council took the next necessary step, Tuesday, in creating a third river crossing within the city’s water delivery system.
The Council unanimously approved a request from City Engineer Greg Kimman to contract with 3Dgeophysics, of Chaska, to do testing on the river bed at the site of the potential new crossing at a cost of $16,510.
The need for a third area where water main would cross the Mississippi River was initially discussed with the Council in September 2021. The additional crossing would help create a complete loop in the delivery system from the water treatment plant. It would ease stress on existing infrastructure and improve water quality and service for residents, particularly on the south side of town.
“We currently have two loops — two water main crossings,” Kimman said. “One is at the Trunk Highway 27 bridge and one is at the trestle over here. We’re looking at a third crossing just for redundancy, basically over on Thomas Drive.”
The city completed soil borings on the land on both sides of the river. It showed bedrock in the preferred location for the new water main, Kimman said.
He said drilling of two different materials will significantly impact the price of putting the water main in place, so having 3Dgeophysics test the river bed would give engineering staff “a better handle” on where the bedrock is at.
Kimman said the company did do some bedrock testing for the city about 10 years ago on Fourth Street, and they were pleased with their work.
“This is not soil borings,” Kimman said. “It will give you, basically, a sonar reading of what’s down there and the different layers of it. It’s actually a first step in terms of where it’s at. If we see that it comes up, we might want to do some soil borings, but that would be something that we would come to the Council with.”
He said this would help provide a better estimate in terms of the cost of the project.
“Once they start the project of that river crossing, because it looks like it’s going to kind of — how is that going to come into play with the golf course?” asked Council Member James Storlie. “Is there going to be some issues with holes?”
The new water main that would need to be constructed between the river and Thomas Drive would go along the south side of the Little Falls Golf Course.
Kimman said the project would be done by directional drilling. As such, he said there will be a couple of pits that need to be dug, but he does not anticipate it having any impact on the golf course.
Further, he said there will likely be an area of about 10-by-20 where crews will set up and drill underneath, but it would not impact play on the course.
“They’ll have it fenced off with snow fence so folks don’t get in there, but it wouldn’t take one of the holes out of play, if you will,” Kimman said.
The Council also authorized a request from Kimman to have Bolton and Menk complete a project memo for the city’s planned public improvement project on Fourth Street Northeast. The cost of the service will be $11,500, which will be charged to the project.
In 2021, the city received a grant to help pay for the project.
“Originally that was slated for reconstruction in 2025, but because of the sanitary sewer having some major issues, we are looking at reconstructing that early — in 2023, is what our plan is,” Kimman said.
In order to obtain those grant funds, the city is required to have a project memo, which Kimman said looks at the social and environmental impacts of the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.