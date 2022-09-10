Inflation and construction costs have caused the price of another proposed project in Little Falls to increase.
Tuesday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Little Falls City Council that the current pricetag had grown for a project that would construct a new clubhouse at the Little Falls Golf Course. BHH Partners, an architectural firm out of Perham, did most of the work in coming up with the initial prices and design in fall 2021.
Due to those increased costs, BHH has requested a modification to its agreement with the city if it chooses to move forward with the design development phase. After an initial cost of $800,000 to complete the next phase, that has gone up to $1.476 million. BHH’s fee percentage did go down, however, from 7% to 6%.
“We do have one more meeting with them to kind of discuss the phasing part in how we want to move forward, ensuring if there is outside funds that are going toward this project,” Radermacher said. “That would come up, likely, at the next meeting and we’d start work on the next phases moving forward.”
Council Member Raquel Lundberg pointed out that the newest cost did not include items such as site survey, civil engineering, furniture or kitchen equipment. Radermacher said those items are not included in the architecture fee.
The amount determined by BHH uses only the fixed costs of construction. Those “ancillary things” are not included.
“It isn’t a final cost of $1.476 million,” he said. “It’s going to be higher than that. Because of all of those elements that you said that are not included, those will go on top of that cost. Your final cost is going to be higher. There’s the soft costs and then there are other furnishings and outfitting the building.”
In the original concept, he said the total estimated cost of the project, all-in, was about $2 million. The meeting later in the week would focus, in part, on how to bring the total cost down.
“What that conversation will be on Thursday will be, ‘OK, how much of this can we save in square footage? How many things can we take out to maybe bring that cost estimate down to something that’s under $2 million, probably closer to a target of like, $1.8 million for this project?’” Radermacher said.
He said $2 million would be “hard to come up with” additional funding sources beyond what the city already has in place. He thought $1.8 million was more feasible.
Additional items, he said, could possibly be added after the fact.
Lundberg asked if city would also need to hire an interior designer, for example.
Radermacher said the vendors they work with do those services, so the city can contract directly with them based on recommendations. He said there is also a regular golfer at the course who does “some of that work.” She could also be tapped for possible support services.
He intends to have another presentation at the Council’s next meeting Monday, Sept. 19, based on what came out of the meeting with BHH later in the week. The Council could then decide how it wants to proceed.
“Yes, some of those additional things would need to be done to finalize designs and get things ready for construction documents,” he said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard from City Administrator Jon Radermacher that the city is considering entering into a lease agreement with Enterprise for city vehicles. Representatives from the company are expected to give further details on the service at the Council’s next meeting;
• Approved Mayor Greg Zylka’s proclamation of Oct. 15, 2022, as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day in Little Falls;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Greg Schirmers to amend the city’s 10-year contract with Axon for fleet cameras. Due to the company being unable to get the cameras to the department, the contract will not go into effect until December 2022. Axon will credit the city $19,129.58 for unused services. The department will also add one additional camera, at an annual cost of $2,396.03;
• Approved a change order of $4,625 to North Star Drilling for work in exploring an additional field well in southeast Little Falls;
• Authorized the sale of real estate in the North Bluff Addition to Green Leaf Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $20,000;
• Accepted the recommendation of the hiring committee and hired Kris Ambuehl to the fire captain, paid on-call position with the Little Falls Police Department, at a rate of $12.88 per hour.
“I can’t believe that a fire captain is only getting paid $12.88 an hour,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg;
• Approved a hiring session for up to 10 new firefighters for the Little Falls Fire Department; and
• Authorized the execution of a grant agreement for airport improvements — specifically, a new taxi lane at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport that will allow for additional private hangar space. Both the city and the county will pay $2,205 of the $88,500 project.
“That’s a pretty cheap price for our portion to get that done,” said Council Member Jerry Knafla.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Little Falls City Hall.
