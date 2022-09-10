Golf sig

Inflation and construction costs have caused the price of another proposed project in Little Falls to increase.

Tuesday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Little Falls City Council that the current pricetag had grown for a project that would construct a new clubhouse at the Little Falls Golf Course. BHH Partners, an architectural firm out of Perham, did most of the work in coming up with the initial prices and design in fall 2021.

