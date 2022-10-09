Honored by county

From left, Morrison County Emergency Dispatchers Rachel Zimmerman and Sherry Bryniarski, along with jail staff members Kayla Anderson, Kaitlyn Beto, Amy Brill and Ashley LeBlanc, were presented certificates of appreciation by County Administrator Matt LeBlanc and Sheriff Shawn Larsen, Tuesday, as they were recognized by the Board of Commissioners for life-saving action on Sept. 3.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County Corrections Officer Ashley LeBlanc saw an inmate in the jail acting suspiciously, Sept. 3.

She wasted no time in snapping into action.

