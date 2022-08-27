Maddy Ploof, a 2022 graduate of Little Falls Community High School, sat at a picnic table outside of the school, Tuesday. Next to her was a small card that read: “What’s something you wish adults knew or did better in the community?”
These are the kinds of questions Team 56345, the youth arm of OurTown56345, want to engage their peers in answering.
Tuesday, Team 56345 hosted a youth cornhole tournament for kids ages 13 - 18. At the event, they had the opportunity to speak with their fellow students about questions like the one above, or “How could Little Falls be a better community for teens?” Or, “What do Little Falls teenagers need? What’s missing for you?”
“One of the priorities is to support the next generation,” said Su Legatt, creative lead and youth team facilitator for OurTown56345. “It’s great to say that, but we’re trying to find ways to do that.”
At the outset of the OurTown56345 project — which is funded through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts — several community meetings were set up. During those, six guiding principles, or core values, were identified. At that point, there was not a lot of involvement from the community’s youth demographic. As such, Team 56345 was created and is working to engage the next generation of Little Falls residents through events like the cornhole tournament.
The tournament was one of the team’s first big events. There were about 32 teams of two signed up to play. The event served as a fun way to wrap up the summer. Participants could win prizes not only for their play, but they could also earn raffle tickets for engaging with the prompt questions set out on each of the tables.
“We’re hoping to hear from the students, ‘What do you want to see here in Little Falls? What do you wish the adults knew that you don’t think they know? If you could change one thing? If you could build something if money was no object?’” Legatt said. “Basically, ‘What do you guys want? How do we hear from you? How do we get you involved in stuff?’”
The evening was capped off with an outdoor showing of the 1985 film, The Goonies, in the high school parking lot. That portion of the evening was open to families and community members of all ages.
Ploof, who said she will still help “mentor from afar” while attending the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth this fall, said she got involved in Team 56345 after it was presented to the student council by adult leader Sheila Watercott. Ploof said it spoke to her because it was a way to give back to the community that had done so much for her.
Prior to Tuesday’s event, she said members of Team 56345 had not heard a great deal of input from their peers. However, there was one thing she said was certain.
“Mainly, they want this community to thrive,” Ploof said.
One piece of feedback she had heard was from fellow students who are involved in the arts. She said there are many who are passionate about helping the arts community within Little Falls “prosper and thrive.”
One of the ways Team 56345 plans to do that, she said, is by engaging community members, non-profit organizations and businesses to help get the word out about what is available. According to Ploof, part of the issue is that residents simply don’t know what opportunities are available to them.
She said the team has started a businesses portfolio that will allow members to reach out when they believe there is an opportunity to collaborate on an event or project. At the outset of the summer, she said there were six or seven core businesses which stepped up right away to help Team 56345 get the word out about what they were trying to accomplish.
As they spoke to other organizations within the community at various events, she said most were receptive to aiding in the team’s mission.
“Some have stepped up in more ways and said, ‘We want to help; we want to be a part of this.’” Ploof said. “We try to match the business’ model to one of the core values we have. Like, Broadway Nutrition, we can add them to our health and wellness core piece, too.”
Events like the cornhole tournament serve a dual purpose. It was, in part, a “fun, free event for the kids,” according to Ploof. Those who attended were also asked to visit the group’s booth and answer the prompt questions on the tables.
She said the information gathered by the team at the tournament would help guide some of their work and what they prioritize in terms of the aforementioned partnerships going forward.
“We’re going to take the suggestions that they leave us with tonight,” Ploof said. “We’re going to have them choose what is their most important priority that we have. We’re going to take that data because — at our different events, they were more attended by the adult population of Little Falls. The thing is, our group is like, half youth, half adult, so we want to do something that benefits the whole community and not just one category.”
Legatt said that spoke to the other part of the grant which is funding OurTown56345. It requires the group to “develop a system and a network of collaboration throughout the town.”
Legatt, who lives in Moorhead, said one thing Little Falls has going for it is the fact it has “many fantastic non-profits.” However, she said many of them tend to “stay in their lane.”
“The idea is, what does each one have available to them?” she said. “What are all of the assets? How can those get pooled together to make some of these bigger goals come to fruition and really start to happen?”
The information gathered Tuesday will help drive some of that collaborative conversation at Team 56345’s next event, a collaboration network bruncheon, Sept. 15, at Great River Arts. There, Legatt said the youth will have a chance to meet with key stakeholders in the community, businesses, organizations and any other citizens who want to get involved.
“The idea is, you don’t have to be an elected official to have an opinion and a perspective,” Legatt said.
Getting that network or system of collaboration developed is the next step in the process, Legatt said. Once all of that is put into place, she said it will make everything more “fluid and natural” moving forward. It will also allow those involved to leverage resources that each brings to the table.
Those assets, she said, can range from event space or expertise in a certain area, to who can bring items like tables and chairs to meetings or events.
She said working with Little Falls, everyone has been receptive to the process and willing to help out where they could.
“I’m just blown away by it,” Legatt said. “It’s been so great. I think the overall thing that I’ve been noticing, from the outsider prospective that I’ve been seeing, is that there is an eagerness and willingness to make these things happen. It’s like everything is primed, you just need someone to light the match and it will just go.”
Looking at the prompt next to her on the table, Ploof, as a member of the youth community, was asked to give her answer to the question: “What’s something you wish adults knew or did better in the community?”
After thinking for a minute, she said it boils down to communication. She said adults sometimes assume they know what the youth want in Little Falls.
“Actually listening to us on what we’d like to see and what we want to do in the community versus what they think the community needs, or what they think the younger population needs versus what we actually want to see and what we want to grow here,” Ploof said.
When asked for specific examples, she said, throughout high school, she was involved in a lot of different extracurriculars. Ploof’s feeling is that some don’t get as much recognition as others.
For example, while she said she values athletics, they tend to get a lot more attention then the arts, robotics or Knowledge Bowl, for example. Those programs also do a lot for the school and the community, Ploof said.
“I want to see those kids who are working hard in all aspects of the high school here and in the community get recognition for what they’re doing for the high school and for the students,” Ploof said.
