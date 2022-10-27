Advocating for mental health

Northern Pines Mental Health Center Director of Operations Kate Sullivan, right, addresses the Morrison County Board in June. Listening are, from left, Melanie Erickson and Brad Vold of Morrison County Health and Human Services, Northern Pines Children and Familes Co-Director Stephanie Silgjord, Pierz Public Schools Superintendent George Weber and Northern Pines Executive Director Laura Vaughn.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

A contract between Morrison County and Northern Pines Mental Health to improve services in local schools has been finalized.

In June, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allocate as much as $500,000 toward the two-year project using funds it received from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). The funding from the county will help Northern Pines hire eight behavior interventionists to work in the five public school districts within the county, along with Mid-State Educational Co-op.

Load comments