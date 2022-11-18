Anyone who has purchased or moved into a property in the past year should contact their county assessor to file a homestead application or if a property owner has a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead, on or before Dec. 31.
What is a qualifying relative?
For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.
For residential property, a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew or niece.
For landowners who do not live on their agricultural property, a special agricultural homestead application must be completed every year.
When do I apply?
Property owners must apply on or before Dec. 31, 2022 for taxes payable in 2023.
Once the homestead classification is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor, with the exception of special agricultural applications which are required every year.
Property owners should contact the county assessor by Dec. 31, if the use of the property they own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.
Landowners who sell, move or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.
The Morrison County Assessor is located in the Land Services Department at the Morrison County Government Center, 213 SE First Ave., Little Falls, MN 56345. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Landowners are welcome to stop in or contact the office by phone at (320) 632-0170 or toll free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 170.
