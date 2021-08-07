A rise in the price of materials has put the construction of a new apartment complex in Little Falls on hold.
Bob Roepke and Mike Melton with Community Asset Development Group (CADG) joined the Little Falls City Council, Monday, to give an update on the project. On May 17, the Council unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with the development agreement — which included a 15-year, $554,000 tax increment financing district (TIF). The building will consist of 49, one- and two-bedroom units and will be located on an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes.
“The biggest message from us to you, tonight, is the fact that — I’m sure you heard it, too — construction costs have increased,” Roepke said. “I mean, we’ve all heard about lumber and cost increases. But all construction-related products, really, have been on the increase. That’s been significant.”
Melton said, between lumber and materials, estimated construction costs on the project have gone up by about $500,000 since the spring, when CADG first approached the city and expressed interest in doing a project. On some projects, Roepke said the development group has seen projections fluctuate by “hundreds and hundreds of thousands” of dollars.
This, he said, has forced CADG into a position where it has to wait for the price of materials to stabilize before it’s able to move forward. He said projections show that happening sometime this fall, which would push the start of construction back to either fall or next spring, depending on when it becomes financially viable.
“Will it come down all the way?” Roepke said. “I don’t believe we think it will come down all the way, but it could come down to the point where we can make the project work. That is the biggest item and the biggest cause for delay.
“If it gets too late, things come down in the fall, winter construction is not something that we’d want to look at,” he continued. “It probably means the project would then get delayed and be in the spring; hopefully a spring construction project.”
Although construction is delayed, Roepke and Melton both stressed that doesn’t mean work will stop on the project. The purchase agreement between the city and CADG still needs to be signed and, in the meantime, CADG is continuing to explore financing options and different scenarios and approaches concerning financial institutions.
Melton added that the group continues to meet at least once per week for the sole purpose of discussing the Little Falls project. He expects that, as soon as the price of construction materials comes down, they will be ready to meet with the Council again for a more positive update.
“Community Asset Development Group stands that they’re completely committed to this project,” Melton said. “Bob just mentioned, we’re not just putting the project up on the shelf and standing and waiting for things to happen.”
Interest in completing a project in Little Falls remains high, according to CADG’s representatives at Monday’s meeting. Roepke said he is still confident about the project, but both sides just have to be patient right now.
“We know that housing’s a need in the community, and we want to be a part of finding a housing solution that, at least, addresses that need,” Roepke said. “Our interest is high, and that’s the main point that we want to make.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Passed a resolution accepting second quarter donations to the city, which included: a kneeling soldier statue for Veterans Memorial Park from Little Falls American Legion Post 46; $1,000 for playground equipment from an anonymous donor; $1,470 for a golf course beverage cart from Bernick’s; $10,000 from the Gamradt family for Gamradt Park improvements; $6,666.17 from Little Falls Fire and Rescue for ice rescue equipment; and $1,000 from Dr. Michael Yapel for Markets and Music on the Mississippi;
• Approved a permit for the Little Falls Fire Department Relief Association to hold a raffle, Dec. 7;
• Approved a temporary on-sale malt beverage license for Holy Family Church Heritage Days, Sept. 17;
• Authorized the purchase of OpWorks software through Vessco Inc., of Chanhassen, for the annual amount of $7,508 to be split between the water and wastewater operating funds;
• Awarded a low quotation of $19,152 from Frontier Ag and Turf of Hastings for the purchase of a John Deere Aercore 800 aerator for the Little Falls Golf Course. Most of that amount, $17,500, will be reimbursed to the city from the Golf Organization of Little Falls (GOLF) over five years.
“I just want to take a moment to recognize the GOLF organization, the Extravaganza Committee and then there’s countless people out there that are volunteering their time and efforts trying to help the golf course make a go of it,” said Council Member Leif Hanson; and
• Accepted a recommendation from the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) to approve the Reconnaissance Architectural History Survey proposal from 106 Group of St. Paul.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the Board Room at Little Falls City Hall.
