Little Falls Community High School announced that Connor Grant has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for March. He is the son of Jesse and Kolbi Grant.
Grant’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by his continual presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. His participation and role as an officer in DECA as a junior and senior is also noteworthy.
Grant has experienced a significant amount of success in athletics as a Flyer. During the fall, he participated in cross-country from his freshman through senior years. Winter season found Grant participating in Nordic Skiing, and when the calendar flipped to spring, he competed in track, golf, and trap shooting. An annual participant in the state ski meet since he was in eighth grade, Grant was Academic All-Conference and All-Conference Honorable Mention as a senior. His leadership qualities are evidenced by his selection as a captain for cross-country and a two-year captain of Nordic skiing.
Additionally, Grant is a two-year LINK leader, helping freshmen and new students acclimate to the high school. He was also a member of the Homecoming Committee as a senior.
“Connor has been a tremendous asset to our DECA program through managing our school store and concession stand. He has thrived on the responsibility he has undertaken. Because of how he helped our store operate, it will be successful in the future long after he has graduated,” said Mike Kaluza, LFCHS business instructor and DECA adviser. “He has been entrusted to manage the store’s cash flow and to keep the day-to-day operations running smoothly. It is a major responsibility for any adult to take that on, let alone a student.”
Volunteer activities of Grant include donating his time to the Nordic Ski Club.
In his spare time, Grant can be found hunting, fishing, spending time with friends, cross-country skiing, running, golfing or participating in DECA.
Future plans of Grant are to attend NDSU for construction management with a double major in business.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.