Connor Grant

Little Falls Community High School announced that Connor Grant has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for March. He is the son of Jesse and Kolbi Grant.

Grant’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by his continual presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. His participation and role as an officer in DECA as a junior and senior is also noteworthy.

