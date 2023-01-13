Royalton High School announced that Connor Carlson was selected as Student of the Month for November 2022. He is the son of Dail and Shelly.
Carlson believes his family has played a big role in his life.
“My family has taught me the importance of working hard in school and sports. I enjoy spending time with my family any way possible. Some of my favorite activities to do with them are kayaking, hiking and biking. My older siblings are my main source of encouragement because they had excellent grades in high school, and have encouraged me to do the same,” he said.
Carlson is involved in football, basketball and track.
“I enjoy these sports because I am able to work with my friends and teammates in order to achieve a goal,” he said.
He is also part of the YES Club and enjoys it because the group is able to work together as a club to better the environment.
He is also a member of the Minnesota Honor Society.
“In the Minnesota Honors Society, we are able to help out the community. I gained useful skills such as time management by participating in these activities during high school,” he said.
Outside of school, Carlson is involved in youth basketball programs, both winter and summer.
“I enjoy helping out in the camps because it gives me an opportunity to work with the kids and get to know the community. By working at the camps, I was able to gain useful communication skills,” Carlson said.
“My favorite class is physics. The students and the teacher are the reasons physics stands out from other classes. I suggest other students take physics because it has a good class atmosphere and the teacher makes lessons easy to understand,” Carlson said.
His favorite memories of high school include a trip to Camp Ripley and a class project.
“My favorite high school memory is when the YES Club went to Camp Ripley. Our club split into groups and competed against each other in their courage course. After the course, we toured around their facilities and looked at their armored vehicles and weapons,” he said.
His favorite project was helping install a solar light on the Royalton School sign.
“It is my favorite project because my classmate and I were co-leaders and were able to design the entire project ourselves. We even presented the project to the local Lions Club, so they would provide the funds to buy the solar light and solar panel,” he said.
Carlson’s advice to high school freshmen is to: “Work hard in your classes and get your homework done as soon as possible. You also need to be able to balance school and social life.”
After graduating, Carlson plans to attend a four-year university, either UMD or NDSU to pursue a degree in engineering.
“I decided to become an engineer because I enjoy math and physics,” Carlson said.
