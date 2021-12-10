Morrison County’s COVID-19 numbers remained low for the second straight week between Dec. 3 - 9, but the county is still feeling some of the most dire effects of the pandemic.
Thursday, Morrison County Public Health Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber told the Board of Commissioners that finding ICU beds for patients needing specialized care is a major problem. Statewide, she said Minnesota is at 98% - 99% capacity on intensive care beds.
“I know that we have some people in our county that are in the hospital that could use a different level of care,” Nienaber said. “For example, ICU needing dialysis. However, one of our physicians called 25 hospitals in five states over the weekend looking for an ICU bed that could dialyze a patient whose kidneys had failed as a result of COVID. That person is still here because they can’t find that bed. Those highly specialized beds are an issue.”
Morrison County Public Health reported eight hospitalizations between Dec. 3 - 9, bringing that total to 364 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 92 of the hospitalizations have been reported since Sept. 10.
As a way to alleviate the problems being created by the lack of open beds, Nienaber said the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has started opening its decompression sites. So far, four have been opened for use by patients who are no longer in need of acute care, but are still “extremely weak.”
Ideally, she said those patients would be moved to a long-term care facility for rehabilitation. However, Nienaber said those facilities are unable to accept rehab patients due to staffing shortages.
“They can’t admit more people in the hospital for much of anything if they’re backed up with those rehab-type patients,” Nienaber said. “We’re seeing that that’s taking a little bit of the heat off, but the ICU beds are still a premium. But, then those super high-level ICU beds with dialysis or ECMO are very concerning.”
Along with the rise in hospitalizations, Public Health also reported two COVID-related deaths during the week of Dec. 3 - 9. In all, there have been 82 deaths among county residents since the first was reported in June 2020.
That is the situation as the number of cases being counted are still down. Though there were a few more this week than the week before — 156 over 119 — Nienaber said the drop in the 14-day case rate is encouraging.
“COVID is starting to simmer down just a little; and I say that very cautiously,” she said. “We did not experience a huge bump after Thanksgiving, which I’m grateful for.”
Of the 225 active cases, as of Thursday, 110 were counted among residents with a Little Falls ZIP code. That is down 23 from Dec. 2, and almost 90 from Nov. 24.
Many of Morrison County’s new cases during the past week were found in the northern part of the county. According to Public Health, there were 25 Motley residents, 12 Randall residents and 10 Cushing residents with active cases, as of Thursday. Royalton had a total of 22 cases, with Pierz dropping to 15 and Swanville and Bowlus sitting at 10 each.
Another positive sign was that, for the fourth consecutive week, no school buildings within the county made MDH’s list of facilities with a known outbreak. For the first time since the start of the fall surge, there were also no congregate care facilities listed.
“Probably the most encouraging number is, we’re down to 24 school-aged kids in the last 14 days,” Nienaber said. “Those are ages 5 - 18.”
Public Health officials at all levels are urging children age 5 - 11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Morrison County will host a vaccination clinic for children in that age group from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Morrison County Government Center.
Though the focus is on children 5 - 11, those in the 12 - 18 age group and people over 18 wanting to get a booster are also welcome. To register, visit my.primary.health/r/little-falls?registration_type=Ages+5-11+%26+12%2B.
“MDH decided to do a clinic in our county,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold. “They had partnered with the school, and the school asked if we could move it from the school grounds, so we’re going to have it here.”
In all, Morrison County has 15,636 residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine; 14,509 of whom are fully vaccinated. That accounts for 47.3% of the eligible population.
