The condition of Oakland Cemetery, just east of Little Falls, has been a topic of much conversation in online community message boards dating back more than two years.
In several posts to the “Rant n Rave Little Falls MN” Facebook page, residents have lamented the conditions of the grounds. Long grass around headstones, weeds and a general lack of regular upkeep were expressed by dozens of residents.
James Kowalczyk, who started and moderates the forum, attempted to organize a community clean-up of the grounds, June 1. Though the turnout was less than what he had expected, a handful of community members did show up to do their part in beautifying the cemetery.
“We were coming out here to clean out the cemetery and make it look like it should look like, which is something beautiful — which this isn’t,” Kowalczyk said.
“The grass is out of control, the weed trimming is out of control, raking, picking up branches is out of control,” he continued. “It’s just a complete mess.”
According to 2019 tax filings — the most recent which were available to view online — the Oakland Cemetery is run by a non-profit organization titled Oakland Cemetery Association of Little Falls. The Board of Directors consists of five members, with Brian-Paul Klein Crowder listed as the treasurer/superintendent.
The 990EZ form from 2019, shows Crowder was the only paid member of the Board that year. He was compensated a total of $7,475 for an average of 10 hours of work per week, according to the document.
In 2019, the Association reported $22,430 in revenue — $16,695 of which came from “program service revenue including government fees and contracts.” That same year, it reported $42,717 in expenses, leaving it at a net loss for the year of $20,287. Among those expenses, $10,755 went to a groundskeeper and $10,009 covered repair and maintenance.
Despite the losses reported in 2019, the Association ended that year with $470,224 in net assets or fund balances. Of that, cash, savings and investments accounts for $355,994, while $114,730 is made up of “other assets,” defined only as “miscellaneous” on the tax form.
Kowalczyk said he has attempted to contact Crowder in the past to address his concerns. However, he said he has not received a response.
A post by Kowalczyk on Memorial Day, May 30, was what sparked the renewed interest among community members to get the grounds cleaned up. In the post, Kowalczyk alleged there were no flags up and the trash cans were filled with branches.
“I was there yesterday and I can’t believe it,” wrote Corey Holtslander. “Someone needs to do something.”
Deb Manlick did note in a comment, however, that members of the American Legion Club put flags up the Thursday prior to Memorial Day.
“A lot of people are upset but nobody does anything,” said Lincoln Hopkins, in a reply to Kowalczyk’s post.
Another user, Carren Miller, said other people have tried to clean up in the past but have been asked to leave. She said the explanation she had received was that it was an “insurance issue.”
“We tried getting in there to do it cause there was such a issue with it last year but we got turned down and said he had volunteers on it,” wrote Andrew Bue, in a comment from a post made on July 26, 2021.
In a phone call with the Record, Crowder said in speaking with his network of cemetery folks, other cemeteries do not allow groups to come in and clean because it is a “huge liability.” He further stated that he had contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office about the group that went on June 1, because they were not supposed to be there.
Crowder told the Record that in the most dangerous area of the cemetery, there is a steep incline where a lawn mower could easily tip over. He said he got about half done with mowing on June 1 — prior to Kowalczyk’s group showing up — and when he arrived to finish the next day, it appeared the community group had started where he left off and used a lawn mower.
When he contacted members of his cemetery group, Crowder said they were “outraged,” as someone could have easily tipped over on a lawn mower and gotten injured.
Instead, he suggested people with loved ones buried at Oakland Cemetery do their part to help keep their area clean. He said if everyone would go out with a set of garden scissors and clean around the stones of their loved ones, it would solve a lot of problems. But using motorized equipment such as lawn mowers or weed whippers is “unacceptable.”
There is also concern over damaged headstones or grave markers — which are privately owned by the descedent’s loved ones — or any other personal items left at the cemetery.
According to the Minnesota Association of Cemeteries, a person who “intentionally, willfully and knowingly” disturbs human burial grounds or remains, without the consent of the appropriate authority — in this case, the Oakland Cemetery Association — is “guilty of a felony.”
Still, that does not ease the minds of community members concerned about what they perceive as a lack of upkeep of the grounds. Kowalczyk said he has been keeping up with it for the last couple of years, as his grandparents and several friends are buried at the cemetery.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “These are people’s loved ones buried here and this is what you get. It looks like a pit.”
“I was there on Saturday,” wrote Laura Wieczorek, May 30. “It brought tears to my eyes to see how awful our ancestors’ graves are being cared for. Just walking around, I uncovered three stones completely buried under leaves and grass clippings.”
In a post on the Rant n Rave Facebook page on July 23, 2021, Theresa Dahl Scherping-Welters said she had visited the cemetery, as she was interested in burying her parents’ cremated remains there. Under the post, she included an alleged correspondence she had with Crowder at the time.
In that message, she expressed some of the same concerns as others. She said she had been through “many” cemeteries, all of which were kept in better appearance than Oakland.
“I have put off meeting with you to arrange purchase of a plot for my parents due to my concerns over the caretaking in the cemetery,” she wrote, in the letter to Crowder. “I have made several trips out and noticed the lack of upkeep.
“You had told me before that part of the ‘fees/costs’ incurred when acquiring a plot at Oakland is for perpetual care, and yet it seems that the area is not being cared for adequately,” she continued. “Can you please help me to understand what’s going on?”
In a separate post, which she alleged was a response from Crowder, she was informed that the cemetery’s caretaker of 18 years had retired at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was told that the Board of Directors decided to wait to hire a replacement. That decision, Crowder allegedly wrote, was “fiscally positive” and had been “applauded by many.”
In the conversation with the Record, Crowder said he had recently sold three plots, and that people were supportive. He further said people would not be buying plots if they thought the cemetery looked run down.
Multiple posts on the Rant n Rave page date back to May 2020.
“Went to Oakland Cemetery today to see my dad and I’m so sad to see they can’t even cut the grass,” Holtslander wrote on May 25, 2020.
Those gathered to help with the cleanup effort, June 1, said they were not there in an effort to make anyone look bad. Instead, they said their concern was to make the cemetery “look beautiful.”
They acknowledged that upkeep of the cemetery was a big job. According to Beacon, it is 49.01 acres. The group expressed interest in working with the Board of Directors to help do their part.
“It’s going to take a team to get this cleaned up, up here,” Kowalczyk said.