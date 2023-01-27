CRVST

A map shows the current progress on the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail.

 Submitted map

The Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) Committee is preparing to take a big step toward getting the trail completed.

Frank Gosiak, chairman of the committee, said the trail has been in the works for roughly 16 to 18 years. However, there is a great deal of red tape to cut through and funding needed to bring such an ambitious effort to life.

Load comments