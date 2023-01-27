The Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) Committee is preparing to take a big step toward getting the trail completed.
Frank Gosiak, chairman of the committee, said the trail has been in the works for roughly 16 to 18 years. However, there is a great deal of red tape to cut through and funding needed to bring such an ambitious effort to life.
Once completed, the CRVST will be a multimodal — meaning it can be used by walkers and bicyclists, as well as ATV riders and snowmobilers — trail stretching from the Soo Line Trail south Little Falls, going all the way up to the Baxter area, where it will loop north of Camp Ripley and come back south. Gosiak said it will be the longest paved trail of its kind in the world.
“I still want to see it going because I know what it will do for Little Falls,” Gosiak said. “We’ve done studies. It’s just not my hunch, what this trail could do for everything. ... That’s going to draw in people. It already is. We’re getting people from the east and west coast all the time using the Soo Line and stuff.”
The first segment, from Charles A. Lindbergh State Park to Mill Island Park in Little Falls, was completed in 2019. Now, to move forward, the CRVST is looking for funding to complete the necessary engineering and environmental studies necessary to lay more trail.
The city of Little Falls is taking care of a portion of trail from 18th Street Southeast to County Road 7 (Haven Road) on the north side of town. That will be part of the trail for motorized vehicles, and the next round of funding will help connect that section to the Soo Line Trail near Blanchard Dam.
The non-motorized portion that ties into the Soo Line will travel along the west side of the Mississippi River, connecting with the completed segment at Lindbergh State Park.
“We did a feasibility study, some of the engineering and stuff,” Gosiak said. “Now we’re going to be asking for money so we can get this totally engineered and ready to put the paved section in, plus we have to deal with two bridges along that section.”
Another key section is Little Falls to the new Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley, which is slated to be built in the coming years with the help of state bonding money. The next round of funding for the CRVST will also be used for an engineering and feasibility study along that stretch.
There will eventually be a trailhead at the Military Museum, along with at Lindbergh State Park, Randall, Pillager, near Baxter and more locations throughout the trail.
To complete the stretches from the Blanchard Dam to Little Falls and from Little Falls to Camp Ripley, the CRVST Committee is asking for $1.5 million in bonding money.
“Rep. (Ron) Kresha’s on board,” Gosiak said. “He’ll carry that in, because we have to have a representative carry that into the House. Then we need someone to carry it into the Senate.”
From Camp Ripley heading north, the CRVST Committee hopes to utilize the county road system on the west side of Highway 371 for the non-motorized portion of the trail. That will provide a safer and more scenic route for walkers and cyclists.
The motorized portion of the trail will run along the east side of Highway 371. There is already a corridor in place for that. But, the committee is having to work with the state, as it involves the state highway system.
Eventually, the trail will reach Crow Wing State Park near Baxter, where it will tie into the existing Paul Bunyan Trail. That will be turned over to the CRVST to become part of the new trail.
Recently, Gosiak said they learned they will also be able to utilize a yet-to-be-developed, 900-plus acre recreational area just beyond the northeast border of Camp Ripley. That will eventually include a trailhead, along with a disc golf course and other amenities. The segment of the trail that goes through the park will also be included in the bonding request.
Coming back south, Gosiak said there is a memorandum of understanding in place between CRVST, Morrison County, Camp Ripley, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Sentinel Landscape for use along County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1, along the west side of Camp Ripley.
“General (Lowell) Kruse came in, he’s all for it,” Gosiak said. “He got this all going. He did a really good job.”
CRVST already has a bridge in place along that stretch over the Little Elk River, just outside of Randall. That will include motorized and non-motorized access to go across the bridge.
This summer, Morrison County is planning to do road construction on CSAH 1 from Randall to Bear Road, on the south side of Lake Alexander. Gosiak said they are hoping, while that work is being done, they can do their engineering study at the same time. The road project has already received federal funding, some of which could possibly be applied to what is needed for the trail.
“We figured if they’re putting that road in, instead of going on top of what they did and then redoing everything again, if we get that engineered and laid out, it will save us a lot of money,” Gosiak said.
The final leg will follow Highway 10 between Randall and Little Falls to complete the loop.
Some of the immediate work that needs to be done will take bonding money. However, Gosiak said it “would take 30 years to build this,” if the CRVST Committee was relying on the bonding money alone. They’re also looking for both federal and state grants and aid for trails.
They are also working with local clubs, such as the Morrison County Snowmobile Club, for planned maintenance along the trail once it’s complete. They hope to partner with the DNR, as well, to meet that end.
One thing he said has been difficult is just the sheer number of entities and agencies they have to work with to get something done. Not only does the trail go through parts of Morrison, Crow Wing and Cass counties, it also traverses several townships and municipalities along the way.
“You have to deal with every township, every community, every county, every state and federal thing,” Gosiak said.
Right now, they are almost to the point where they will have enough miles in to trigger the need for an environmental study. Gosiak said the CRVST committee hopes to reach that point soon. Such a study can take up to two years, and they can complete engineering studies at the same time.
The planning is ready, but they can’t lay any trail in those areas until the environmental study is complete.
“The general populous, they look at us like, ‘What are we doing? Sitting on your duffs?’” Gosiak said. “And we don’t do nothing. ‘This trail’s going nowhere. You guys are a bunch of idiots.’ I hear this all the time.”
There is much more to it than what meets the eye. Gosiak said even going past Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge was a process that took about three years. To get the OK in that regard, they had to work with both Parks and Trails and Fish and Wildlife from the DNR.
Those are separate groups that have their own sets of hearings and meetings they must complete before giving the go-ahead on a trail.
“If we just could go out and get the money and do this thing, it would have been done 12 years ago,” he said.
Another issue has been selling some landowners and smaller government entities on the idea, particularly in regard to ATVs.
He said they have had to educate several of them that, according to the CRVST Committee’s research, riders are typically more compliant and less likely to go onto peoples’ property if there is a trail system in place.
“When the older people and family people start running these trails, and if you see some young hoodlums running off, they’re going to enforce it themselves,” Gosiak said.
He admitted that, if this was being done by a private entity such as a snowmobile club, the trail would get done quicker because there would be less red tape. However, working with the DNR and other entities will help ensure it is the best trail possible.
“It’s going to be a lot safer trail, but it’s a lot slower of a process,” Gosiak said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.