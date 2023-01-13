Little Falls Community High School announced that Colton Johnson has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for December 2022. He is the son of Paul and Carmen Johnson.
In addition to having an unblemished GPA, Johnson is a member of the Little Falls Honor Society.
Athletics have been of utmost importance to Johnson with soccer and hockey being his activities of choice. He has participated in both for all four years of his high school experience. Johnson also has been active in the high school band program as a saxophonist beginning with Concert Band in ninth and 10th grade, Jazz Band for the last three years and Wind Symphony for the last two years.
Serving as a two-year Link leader rounds out Johnson’s resume.
“One of Coltin’s strongest attributes is his willingness to work hard. He is a dedicated and determined athlete as well as a student in my health occupations class. He’s been a strong leader in my classes, eager to share his knowledge with others and learn new skills,” said Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, LFCHS science teacher.
“Last year, during his 32 hours of clinical work at the local long-term care facility, he consistently delivered the highest quality patient care. He possessed superlative critical thinking abilities, way beyond the expected level for a CNA-in-training. He is also very caring, gentle, compassionate, conscientious and professional at all times,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
“Coltin is a natural leader on the floor and a positive influence in the CNA clinical group. He is focused and eager to learn. Additionally, he displays great initiative and is an effective team player,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said. “His big heart and great leadership skills have also shown through while he performs on stage for band and competes as a Flyer athlete. He dedicates many hours of practice for these events and it shows in his perfection during his performances on the stage, field and ice. These are qualities that will allow Coltin to be successful in any endeavor he chooses.”
Volunteer activities of Johnson include singing Christmas carols at the Little Falls Care Center.
When Johnson has some free time, he can be found reading, playing hockey or soccer, enjoying music, playing video games and spending time with friends and family.
Johnson’s current plans are to play college hockey while pursuing a degree.
