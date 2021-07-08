Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their college.

University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, N.D. — Isaac Rhode and Emily Stoner of Little Falls; Daniel Tautges of Pierz; and Allison Gottwalt of Royalton.

Graduates

The following student has graduated from her college.

University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, N.D. — Nicole Traut of Pierz, bachelor of arts.

Honors graduates

The following student graduated from his college with honors.

University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, N.D. — Daniel Tautges of Pierz, bachelor of science in aeronatics.

