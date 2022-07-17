The Cole family is hard to miss at the Morrison County Fair.
Isabel, 14, Hannah, 13, Isaac, 11, and Sarah, 6, not only show animals, they also typically have numerous projects on display. Those range from photography to baking to woodworking — and pretty much everything in between.
“We’re just trying to get a little creative and get them to do things that they don’t normally do,” said Monica, the group’s mother, who was involved in 4-H, herself, growing up.
The family — which lives on a farm south of Pillager in northern Morrison County — is ever-present during the week of the fair. Monica said they arrive at 7 a.m. Wednesday and don’t pull out until about 9 p.m. Sunday night. In the meantime, they tend to their animals, volunteer at the 4-H food stand and take in all of the activities and festivities the fair has to offer.
“One time I went down to the monster truck area and served food,” Isabel said. “It was very chaotic.”
This year, Isabel plans to show at least one horse, a leased Arabian named Oz, and possibly her own young horse named Rey. She has been showing horses for about six years now, and plans to participate in showmanship, Western pleasure, English pleasure and games.
Monica said Isabel would have her work cut out for her in getting ready to show Oz with only three weeks to go before the fair this year. It will take a lot of riding and getting him into shape. They also planned to get some practice in at the Pillager Fair.
“He’s pretty nice,” Isabel said. “He does need a little bit of work. He’s not in shape.”
Along with the horses, she also plans to enter some photography and a project she completed using PVC pipe to make a saddle holder for the family’s car.
Isaac said his plan, this year, is to enter an ant farm along with an informative poster, create a woodcarving project using a chainsaw and possibly do some cooking or baking.
In the past, he has also raised beef cattle. It’s something he said he might go back to, even though it’s something a little bit outside of the family’s normal repertoire.
That’s where being part of the Scandia Firebirds comes in handy.
“Then another great thing about 4-H is, we had friends that also showed cattle,” Monica said. “I never showed beef. I showed dairy growing up, so it’s a whole different avenue. We had friends and people we met in 4-H that helped us even get his cow ready. It’s just nice to have that community.”
A project his sister, Hannah, was planning to do helped inspire one of Isaac’s main endeavors in 2022.
She plans to show her horse, Lady, as she has done since she was in second grade. This year she will also enter some craft projects and a woodworking project — a toybox she made for Sarah. On top of all of that, she also plans to show a worm farm.
“My sister, Hannah, she was talking about the worm farm,” Isaac said. “My mom accidentally said, ‘ant farm,’ so I thought that would be a good idea.”
Sarah is going to show her pony, Jingles. She plans to participate in barrels, games and “leading the pony around.” She’ll also enter some painting and craft projects
Monica added that she likes to bake cookies, too.
“And, remember? I’m going to take pictures of the kittens,” Sarah said. “They’re in the woods right now, though.”
Isabel said the children in the family got involved in 4-H after being encouraged to do so by Monica. At that time, they joined the Darling Thunderbirds, since it was the closest club to where they lived. Eventually, however, they teamed up with some other families in the area to start the Scandia Firebirds club.
During her first year, Isabel said she showed a horse named Promise. The horses have been a focal point for the family’s time in 4-H since the beginning, despite their varied interests.
“I just liked riding horse, so my mom thought it would be fun for me to join,” Isabel said. “Then it just escalated to us showing projects and doing other things, too.”
Isaac said once his sisters got involved, he just followed suit. Once she was old enough, Sarah joined, too.
Monica said it has been fun to get together for group meetings, during which they do fun projects and the kids get a chance to play and do an activity.
“It gets them to have friends that are outside of their school, too,” she continued. “So, they develop another group of social friends.”
A student at Staples-Motley High School, Isabel added that being involved in 4-H has helped her expand her horizons.
“There was one project that I did; it was veterinary science and I didn’t want to do it at first,” she said. “I used a little kit on how to clean wounds off horses, or cows, really. I used it once and I got reserve grand champion for that.”
Monica said, throughout their time in 4-H, all of her children have benefited in several areas that will help them later in life. Along with learning how to care for animals from horses and cows to puppies and kittens, learning how to bake and take photos, 4-H has also given them opportunities to work on public speaking, answering questions and presenting projects and ideas.
“You guys have done really good with it,” Monica told the kids. “I think, just that exposure of explaining things and then also people asking them things about their projects and how they learned.”
Isabel said a lot of planning goes into their projects each year. She said they try to start getting ready at least a couple of months in advance, knowing that some projects could be difficult and require some trial and error.
For example, she said one year she made a two-tiered, fondant cake. It ended up tasting great, she said, but that didn’t come without lots of practice.
“It’s not just easy, ‘I’ll pick this, that, and then it’s easy-peasy,’” Isabel said. “You have to put time and work into it, and you get to learn new things.”
One project area Isaac comes by naturally is woodworking. He said he has been working with a small chainsaw for a year to a year and a half. He already has his process down to a science.
“What I do is, I draw what I want to carve in bubble letters or whatever I want to carve out,” he said. “I’ll carve it out with the chainsaw and I’ll spray paint the inside of it. Then I’ll carve the outside of it back down a little bit so you can’t see it on the outside.”
Both Isabel and Isaac said they are “nervous and excited” about this year’s fair. That said, they knew there was still much work to do, and much more to learn, before they were ready.
Monica said being involved has given the family a fun, community atmosphere to pick up all of those life skills the kids will need going forward.
“It will be fine, as long as we learn something and do well, I guess,” Isabel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.