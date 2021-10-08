Drug use in Morrison County was the main topic of discussion Wednesday, at a Coffee with a Cop event hosted at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
About 35 people in attendance heard from Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and Investigators James Paschelke and Casey King with the Sheriff’s Office and Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) about trends in drug use in the county. They also talked about signs of drug use and certain kinds of paraphernalia that are commonly used for different kinds of drugs.
“You probably all know somebody that’s been impacted by narcotics,” Larsen said. “Some have maybe (overdosed) and died; some people have (overdosed) and they’re still with us today, thankfully.”
Ted Jackson and Kathy Horner-Carlson from Northstar Behavioral Health, and Anne Roach of Northern Pines Mental Health Center, talked about resources that are available to those who are dealing with addiction.
Guests also had a chance to look at more than 25 pieces of drug evidence seized by local law enforcement to get an up close look at what different drugs look like. Each piece of evidence also noted the amount and street value of the drugs inside.
“We can sit and educate and we can talk about things all day long, but unless you see it with your own eyes, how do you really know what we’re talking about?” Larsen said. “We’re going to give everyone an opportunity today to look at the different drugs, such as methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, some of our opioid pills that we’ve taken off the streets, cocaine, all kinds of different things.”
Larsen said VOTF is a vital part of helping take drugs off the streets. Paschelke and King are two of 13 investigators that are part of the task force, which includes law enforcement officers from Morrison, Benton, Stearns and Sherburne counties, along with the St. Cloud, Sartell and Sauk Rapids police departments.
The whole group works together in helping each other with investigations. This means that at times Paschelke and King will be in Stearns County, but at other times investigators from the other agencies involved will help with efforts in Morrison County.
“We’re working together, trying to find ways to be able to basically stop the drug operation that is taking place,” Larsen said. “We’ve been busy doing that.”
This includes traffic stops, controlled buys and jailhouse interviews of people picked up on drug-related charges. Any incident that involves drugs is reported to VOTF. That is used to gather further information to “climb the ladder” and curb the area’s drug problems as much as possible.
Larsen said drug use will never be 100% eliminated, but good enforcement can put a dent in their availability and how widely they are used.
“I think that’s where the community comes in,” he said. “We need the eyes and ears of you guys, as community members. Through our years of law enforcement, we have heard from different people saying, ‘I had this activity going on under my roof, and I didn’t even know it.’ That’s how scary it can really be.”
Paschelke, who has been a deputy for 17 years and part of VOTF for two, said investigators see methamphetamine and heroin as the biggest problems locally. He said the “vast majority” of drug users in central Minnesota are addicted to heroin.
“They go places down in the cities or St. Cloud and they pick up the product to bring back here, and they generally bring back enough that they can sell to their friends or other addicts in the area to, basically, help their friends, but also feed their own addictions; their own habits,” Paschelke said.
King, who formerly worked with a Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force in his native Oklahoma before moving to Morrison County, said he didn’t really hear about heroin when he arrived in central Minnesota 15 years ago. In the last three to five years, however, that has changed.
Heroin is an opioid, and many addicts start by using opioid pills such as Oxycontin. They then graduate to heroin because it is cheaper and produces a stronger high. Heroin has a brown, granular look to it, while stronger opiates such as fentanyl and carfentanil are white.
To look out for use of these drugs among kids, signs can often be found by looking at their social media, according to King. Emojis are often used as code, such as the down symbol being used for heroin and fire symbolizing heroin laced with fentanyl.
“We look at the texts,” King said. “The texts will say, ‘Hey, do you got a down?’ Or, ‘Do you have any up?’”
Fentanyl and carfentanil — the latter of which is an extremely potent opioid used to tranquilize large animals such as rhinos and elephants — are increasing in their prevalence locally. During a five-day stretch in April, King said there were six overdoses reported in Little Falls, two of which resulted in deaths. Each was related to carfentanil use.
He added that in the last six to eight months, it is rare for VOTF to see “regular heroin.”
“It’s pure fentanyl,” King said. “It’s gotten to be that bad. A lot of people that the sheriff alluded to — we speak to people in the jail — they’re white. Their eyes are all pink, they’re losing their hair and they tell us, it’s because of fentanyl. ‘This fentanyl’s making me sick and I’m losing my hair.’ That’s another thing to look for, if you see people looking sick like that, it could be another indication of some drug use.”
Heroin — and therefore, fentanyl and carfentanil — are used by either smoking it or injecting it. King said it is usually sold in small, square pieces of tinfoil referred to as “bindles.” When it is sold, it is usually referred to as a “sack” with a number in front indicating the quantity.
One piece of paraphernalia related to heroin abuse is a small piece of tinfoil with charring marks on one side, and black lines on the other. Others include cut off straws — which are used as inhaling devices — butane torches, baggies of Q-Tips and glass pipes.
Long, glass pipes with a small bowl at the end are often used for smoking methamphetamine.
In terms of finding treatment, Jackson said what was working for those addicted to other substances, such as alcohol, weren’t working for opioid users. Luke Wendlandt, the founder of Northstar Behavioral Health, previously worked at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in the Twin Cities when he saw the 28-day program often used for alcohol rehabilitation was not working for those hooked on opioids.
“If you have struggled with opioid addiction, you’re not even sleeping after 28 days; you’re not eating right,” Jackson said. “To expect that somebody’s going to be on their way to the next level after 28 days is kind of silly.”
He said Northstar has five facilities, with the closest to Morrison County being in Fergus Falls, along with an intensive outpatient program (IOP) center in St. Cloud. Typically, Jackson said they want people who have struggled with opioid addiction to spend three months in a residential treatment center. After that, they usually recommend nine months in an IOP.
The first step for those seeking treatment, he said, was to get an assessment done. This is primarily being done by counties, but it can sometimes take “a week or two weeks” to get scheduled. Northstar and other rehabilitation facilities, such as Northern Pines, offer more streamlined processes.
“If you’re struggling with an opiate addiction, two weeks could be a death sentence — one week, three days, two days — right?” Jackson said.
Furthermore, he said legislation that goes into effect in 2022 will offer more direct access services for addiction treatment. That means clients will no longer be pushed to their county offices for assessments.
Jackson said people oftentimes decide they want to seek help with their addiction when they are in detox or jail. He said it is incredibly important that the person is not allowed to leave that facility before getting an assessment, after they’ve made that decision.
“We know what’s going to happen if that person leaves jail, leaves detox, goes back to their friends. What’s most likely going to happen?” he said. “They’re probably going to use again. And then they kind of forget about the pain of jail, and detox, because they’re back to where they were.”
Centers such as Northstar are working to partner with jails and detox centers and asking them to contact their organization if someone is motivated to get help. They will then ensure that person gets an assessment and has a plan for what will happen next before they leave the facility.
“I think right now we’re at two days from when we first talk to somebody to when we have an assessment study completed,” Horner-Carlson said. “We’re trying to get that down under a day or less. I think we’re at four days from completion to intake into the facility.”
Roach works in the substance abuse division at Northern Pines in Little Falls. She said, though they are an outpatient facility, they are able to do dual diagnosis regarding mental health and chemical abuse. They also work as quickly as possible to get anyone looking for help into their facility for an assessment and, if applicable, intake.
Following the presentations, audience members had a chance to ask a few questions. One person asked where all of the drugs being found locally were coming from.
Paschelke said they are often coming from hubs in the Twin Cities or St. Cloud. They are getting there mainly from other countries, such as Mexico and China. Typically, they are getting into the United States illegally across the border or by mail.
He said it comes down to a numbers game. Dealers and cartels often know that if they send 20 packages through the mail, five might get picked up by postal inspectors. But, that means the other 15 got through.
King added that there are seven major cartels along the Mexican border that deal heavily in methamphetamine. They will send 10 shipments across the border in cargo trucks, for example. They’re aware one might get picked up by border patrol, but nine will still get across.
“Back 10 years ago, meth labs were the big thing,” Paschelke said. “Then, when the federal government put restrictions on Sudafed, we were able to basically eliminate them. There are very few legitimate labs in existence in rural Minnesota, or even the United States. All of that methamphetamine is being created overseas by Mexican drug cartels and other criminal organizations.”
Larsen added that VOTF has taken “pounds” of methamphetamine and heroin off the streets in Morrison County. This is often because it is coming through the area from one of the nearby hubs.
“It’s definitely channeling through our area daily, and that’s scary,” he said. “We’re doing our best with our efforts for drug interdiction on that.”
