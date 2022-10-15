Residents from all walks of life packed into the Little Falls Senior Center, Oct. 6, for Coffee with a Cop.
During the informal program, residents ranging from high school students to regulars at the senior center had a chance to ask questions regarding law enforcement in the community. On hand to provide answers were representatives from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department, Morrison County Jail, Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) and the Stand Up 4 U Coalition.
“I don’t care what your questions are,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. “It could be about drugs, it could be about speeders, what are we doing about it. It could be anything. We’re here to serve you and help you and answer any questions that you have.”
Most of the questions during the nearly 90-minute Q and A portion of the event centered around drugs. Residents also had a chance to get an up close look at and even feel of some of the drugs and paraphernalia most commonly found in Morrison County, as the Sheriff’s Office had its drug kit on display.
One point reiterated throughout the morning was urging residents to contact law enforcement whenever they see something suspicious. That can be done either via the Drug Tip Line at 1-888-378-4847 or the non-emergency line to Morrison County Dispatch, 632-9233.
“A lot of our investigations start with the community; with drug tips,” said VOTF Investigator Casey King.
Larsen said, if there is something going on right at that moment, it is best to contact the non-emergency line. That way, they can send law enforcement out to investigate right away.
He said it is common for people to wait until after the fact to call in a drug tip. However, they need the information immediately to conduct a “decent investigation.” Information callers will be asked to provide will include the make and model of the vehicle the person was driving, a plate number or the identity of the person, if available.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous, if they so choose.
“With drug tips, just like anything, all of their information gets entered into a system which these guys will expand on later, our VOTF guys,” Larsen said. “If it’s recurring information and it’s the same people we’re dealing with, that often times helps with the search warrant.”
VOTF Investigator James Paschelke said people often get discouraged about leaving tips because they feel nothing is being done, even if they have called multiple times. It often takes time. He said drug investigations can take months, even years.
“When we build these cases, we try to build these cases to the point where it’s rock solid before we present them,” Paschelke said.
One woman asked what kind of education programs are happening for children in the community. She said this was particularly concerning now, with Halloween coming up, as some drugs are made to look like candy.
Larsen said there is a lot happening in the schools. They try to educate students and staff about what they’re actually seeing in the streets. For example, on display in the kit was a pill called an N30. It’s a fentanyl pill, but it looks like a vitamin, he said.
“We try and get out in front of the schools, in front of the public and let them know that, ‘Hey, just don’t be taking something and take someone’s word for it, because you have no idea what you’re consuming and what the risks are,’” Larsen said.
Sheila Watercott, youth substance abuse prevention coordinator for Stand Up 4 U, said children from preschool through 12th grade are taught about making good choices about what they put into their bodies. For older students, that includes letting them know what’s out there, what it looks like and the risks involved with taking a particular drug.
Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers added they have a school liaison officer working in Little Falls Community Schools.
Another audience member asked if they’ve had success with getting kids to report drug issues.
“That’s the importance of having that presence of law enforcement and other officials in our schools so they continue to be very approachable,” Watercott said. “Students feel very comfortable having conversations with them. Or the counselors, or a social worker or even just their teacher.”
Schirmers added those relationships help them address other issues in the community. It is a good way to complete outreach.
A question regarding the most common age for drug use opened up a lengthy discussion about gateway drugs. Those are drugs that get someone hooked, and from which they often progress to harder — and usually more dangerous — substances.
“Drug use, any age can become hooked,” Paschelke said. “I’ve seen people as old as 65 years old be arrested for possession of meth. It’s not fair to say that drug use always starts with the teens, though historically that’s where experimentation begins. It’s all across the board.”
A common gateway drug, Paschelke said the marijuana of today is much stronger than what could be found in the 1960s and 1970s. That is because it has been scientifically engineered to be more potent and have a higher THC content.
It is not uncommon to see marijuana with a THC level as high as 90% to 95%. He said it is also becoming more common to see marijuana “laced” with other drugs, such as fentanyl.
“What happens is, someone is smoking a marijuana cigarette, who thinks they’re just smoking marijuana, all of a sudden it’s laced with fentanyl, and now they’re overdosing,” Paschelke said. “That’s a big danger that we’re seeing now with this whole fentanyl crisis, that it’s being added to other drugs.”
Other questions centered around the penalties for specific drug crimes. Larsen said law enforcement officers are tasked with enforcing the laws, which are put in place by legislators before judges determine sentencing.
One question he said he gets frequently is why people arrested on drug charges are often let out of jail almost immediately after being booked. He said that is where having as much information about an individual as possible at their disposal can help create a good investigation. That is also why drug investigations often take a long time to be completed.
“I know it frustrates people,” Larsen said. “Believe me, it frustrates us as law enforcement officers, as well. That’s why we need to work together, we need to communicate and we’ll get the answers you need.”
Speaking to the youth in the room — a couple of LFCHS classes were present — Larsen said it is important to stay away from all drugs, including legal ones such as marijuana edibles.
“People think that just because something is legal, go ahead and just help yourself to it,” he said. “You just never know what you’re getting and you never know what it may be laced with.”
Schirmers said recently there have been several drug overdoses in Morrison County, some of which have been fatal. When responding to overdoses, he said, law enforcement treats the ensuing investigation as a homicide.
“We are trying to find those people who are involved, that sold these drugs, and to hold them accountable,” Schirmers said. “These folks work very hard to bring these folks to justice when we have those types of tragedies in the community.”
He said law enforcement is also implementing naloxone, or NARCAN, when they respond to an overdose. He said he didn’t know the exact number, but his department has saved many people with the use of naloxone.
That’s one tool they have to help people. Another, according to Schirmers, is taking care of mental health issues. Schirmers said mental health is directly related to drug use, which is directly related to crimes of all kinds.
“We can wage the war on drugs, but we have to help families first,” Schirmers said. “When we help families, we can hopefully address this problem.”
Morrison County Jail Programmer Tim Brummer drew applause when he discussed the different ways he works with inmates to help them turn their lives around, particularly in overcoming addiction.
Brummer said he has worked in the jail for more than 30 years. As such, he has “heard it all” and “seen it all.” He pointed out that, at one point in each inmate’s life, they were a young person who went to school, played sports and might have lived a fairly normal life. That all changed when they decided to try drugs once, “a thousand times over.”
“They ended up losing their families, they lost their kids, they lost everything,” he said. “That’s why I push for religious programs in our jail, because if these inmates lose their God, there’s not much more they could really lose.”
Some of the religious programming in the jail includes Teen Challenge, Residents Encounter Christ (REC) and weekly church services and Bible studies, to name a few. He said he spends many of his shifts with an inmate, who is often in his office crying or begging him to turn their life around because of what drugs have done to them.
“If somebody temps you, get away from them, because they’re not your friend,” Brummer said. “They’re going to start you on it and your whole life is going to be ruined. The best advice I can give you is, ‘Don’t start.’”
Piggybacking on that point, Larsen said law enforcement is there to help anyone who is struggling. He said they have resources and partners on which they rely to get people the help they need.
“That’s what our job is,” Larsen said. “We’re not going to judge anybody. I don’t care what you’re wearing, what the color of your skin is, if you’re wealthy, if you’re poor; we’re going to help you out. That’s going to tell us that this person definitely wants help and we’re going to make sure you get it.”
Little Falls resident Lea Donaldson also took an opportunity to address the young people in the room. Known in the “homeless or traveling world” as “Halftrack,” she was named National Queen of the Hobos at the 122nd Annual Hobo Convention in August.
She said, in her circles, they have seen many children who got hooked on drugs and went missing. She stressed the importance of going to find help from an adult if someone is trying to tempt them with drugs.
This year alone, she said 22 kids have died from drugs.
“We don’t need you to be out there,” Donaldson said. “The homeless kids are dying in record numbers.
“You are our future,” she continued. “You’re our future in the community. We don’t need you doing drugs and dying.”
She said those children are from all over the country, but many of them are found by a friend after they have overdosed on drugs such as meth or heroin. Oftentimes, unless someone they know is with them, they have no way to even identify who they are.
Donaldson said she is in charge of the Hobo Memorial Service. There is a marker for the unknown, which is incomplete, that includes more than 500 people.
“Unless your friend is with you and has an idea where you’re at, we don’t even know who you are,” she said. “You end up overdosing and you’re just a body. Your family doesn’t even know where you’re at.”
Larsen encouraged everyone, no matter their age, to go out and share the information they received at Coffee with a Cop with “everybody you can.”
Getting information out is just part of how anyone can do their part to help curb drug use, overdoses and drug-related deaths in the community.
“We don’t like going to these cases where drugs are involved and overdoses are involved,” Larsen said. “It’s one of the hardest things we do when you see a mother or a father, or any type of relative or friend, they’re at the scene. It’s hard to even talk about what they’re facing and the stress they’re going through and the emotions they’re running through.”
