Residents from all walks of life packed into the Little Falls Senior Center, Oct. 6, for Coffee with a Cop.

During the informal program, residents ranging from high school students to regulars at the senior center had a chance to ask questions regarding law enforcement in the community. On hand to provide answers were representatives from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department, Morrison County Jail, Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) and the Stand Up 4 U Coalition.

Load comments