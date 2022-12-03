As of Nov. 1, Morrison County Community Corrections served 932 clients, 674 of whom were on local supervision.
Those were just some of the statistics Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern shared with the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, as part of an update on community corrections and drug court activities in the county.
Looking at a five-year comparison of the major, category 5 offenses — drug offenses, thefts, sex offenses, assaults and DWIs — committed by clients on probation, the last of those two were higher already, as of Sept. 30, than they were for the whole year in 2017. That included 238 DWIs through the first nine months of 2022, compared to 204 in all of 2017. Assaults were up from 91 to 150, in those same time periods.
In 2019, drug offenses and DWIs accounted for the same number of clients for the first time ever. Kern said she thought that was, at least in part, due to people having more options via taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber.
“We’d seen an increase in drugs and a decrease in DWIs,” Kern said. “But now, if you look at 2022, as of Sept. 30, our DWIs are going back up. Our drug offenses are creeping back up, as well. I believe by the end of the year we will have a higher rate than we did in 2019.”
According to Kern’s data, most of her office’s clients — 567, to be exact — had committed felonies. Another 245 were on probation due to gross misdemeanor convictions. The age group most likely to be on probation for a felony was those age 30 - 39, at 215 total. People age 22 - 29 accounted for 97.
A total of 454 of the felony probation clients were men, with women committing 143.
“Nationwide, we’re seeing an increase in the level of offenses and the amount of offenses that are being committed by females, which is a trend that we’re kind of monitoring,” Kern said.
Community Corrections has done well in curbing recidivism — new misdemeanor or higher offenses after their probation period ends — among its clients. One year post-probation, only 7% of Morrison County clients had a new offense. The recidivism rate was 14.5% after two years and 21.7% after three.
Compared to national statistics, Kern said all probationers had a recidivism rate of about 37% after two years.
“I’m a glass-half-full kind of gal, so I guess I see 21% for recidivism, but that means 79% are not committing new offenses,” she said.
“When we look at that recidivism rate, even at two years, we’re significantly lower,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “Our staff is making a significant impact compared to that nationwide average.”
The county start its drug court program in July 2014. Since then, 32 of the 84 participants successfully graduated, 37 were terminated from the program — 18 by choice, as they decided to execute their sentences — and two transferred to community corrections in Crow Wing County.
Among those 84 total participants, 37 had minor children and six had babies while enrolled in drug court.
“Obviously, you know that if a parent’s using drugs, they risk losing their children,” Kern said. “If they’ve previously had their rights terminated, they’re not allowed to keep a newborn baby unless they can demonstrate that they’re doing well.”
The drug court program has been able to help many of those clients. It is an intensive program during which a whole team is monitoring each person’s case. Participants meet with their probation workers two to four times per week, and submit to drug testing twice weekly.
She said the savings for county foster care and case management services in just the six newborn babies alone, had they been taken from their parents, was about $2,200 per month — $422,000 total since 2014.
Among the graduates from drug court in Morrison County since its inception, 97% had no new offenses within the first year after completing the program. That percentage stands at 88% after two years and 85% after three. In all, 25 of the 32 graduates have committed no new offenses.
Nationwide, the recidivism rate after one year is 16%, 27% after two years.
“Obviously, you can see, there’s cost savings in drug court,” Kern said. “It doesn’t necessarily come to my budget, but it comes to taxpayers and it comes to the entire county. There’s a definite cost savings as far as human services is concerned.”
Both statewide and locally, methamphetamine is still the most commonly used drug among clients in the program. However, 80% of local participants had a valid driver’s license by the time they finished drug court, while 28 of 32 graduates had full-time jobs.
“That’s a great number,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher.
The county does help cover the cost of treatment for clients in drug court. But, the off-set costs for other programs and a reduction in crime is significantly more than what gets paid in.
This year, Kern said Morrison County was allocated $67,500 from the state for drug court. That amount will drop to $64,600 in 2023. The overall budget for the program, this year, was $116,000.
She added that drug court is not an option for all of her office’s clients because it does not have enough staff.
“The people who are in drug court are high-risk, high-needs,” Kern said. “They’re the people who you want that intensive service on. We can’t do that for everyone.”
Looking to the future, a trend Kern said she has noticed is that her department — like most in the county — is “feeling a crunch” when it comes to mental health cases.
“They take a lot of time,” Kern said. “It’s a lot more case management when someone is dealing with mental health issues and a crisis. It’s a lot of phone time, it’s a lot of office time, it’s a lot of working with other agencies.”
The state Legislature did not approve additional funding for drug courts throughout the state during the 2022 session based on a caseload study. There are many local government entities, however, which are trying to pick up the slack in getting funding, according to Kern.
As part of those agencies working on the issue itself, Community Corrections was part of a caseload/time study. Kern said each time an agent does something with a client, they had to document it, over the course of about four weeks.
“They know, ‘OK, in Morrison County, this is how much time is spent on this,’” she said. “‘In Cass County, this is how much time.’ They break it down by the offense, the caseload type, the risk level and they take a look at it.”
They will go back to the Legislature with that data in an attempt to secure more funding in 2023.
Kern said funding from the state is determined by the Judicial Council, after the Treatment Court Initiative advocates on behalf of the drug courts. She said the state has slowly been pulling back on what it is investing because it wants the counties that run the program to “become more involved.”
The reason for that is, she believes, because the amount of drug courts statewide has stabilized in recent years.
“In the past, they would drop off and you could balance out that money because they could redistribute it,” Kern said. “Now, they’ve kind of stayed where they’re at and the funding hasn’t followed.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he has been an advocate for drug court “since day one.” Based on Kern’s presentation, he said he was impressed with the difference the program is making in people’s lives.
“I know I’ve sat in a couple of (graduations),” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “It’s really rewarding to listen to the people, what they’ve gone through and where they’re at, on track now. I hope we can continue with this stuff.”
