Community Corrections

A graph provided by Morrison County Community Corrections shows the five-year comparison of different types of crimes committed by clients with whom they work.

 Submitted graph

As of Nov. 1, Morrison County Community Corrections served 932 clients, 674 of whom were on local supervision.

Those were just some of the statistics Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern shared with the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, as part of an update on community corrections and drug court activities in the county.

