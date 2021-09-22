A Clarissa woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Buckman, Wednesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:18 p.m. Wednesday. Rita Frances Tesch, 73, Clarissa, was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol reports that Tesch was westbound on 93rd Street in a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Nicolas Antonio Ramirez, 22, whose hometown is listed as “unknown,” was northbound on Highway 25 in a 2008 Chevy Malibu. The two collided at the intersection.
“The Chrysler went through the stop sign and struck the Malibu,” wrote the state patrol.
Neither Ramirez or his passenger, Martinez Martinez Silvio, 31, also listed as “unknown,” were injured. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the wreck. Tesch was also wearing her seatbelt, and the airbag in her vehicle deployed.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.