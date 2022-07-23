Sidewalk map

A map provided by Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman shows the city's sidewalk system. The areas highlighted in green show where sidewalks exist, while blue represents areas in which they are planned to be constructed.

 Image provided

Little Falls residents who are expecting to receive final assessments from 2021 sidewalk improvements will see their cost go up when they receive notifications.

Monday, City Engineer Greg Kimman told the City Council that the overall cost of the project had gone up from its initial estimated total of $14,336.65 to $24,934.12. After a discussion with the Council, property owners will be assessed for half of the additional cost on top of their original estimated amount.

