A map provided by Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman shows the city's sidewalk system. The areas highlighted in green show where sidewalks exist, while blue represents areas in which they are planned to be constructed.
Little Falls residents who are expecting to receive final assessments from 2021 sidewalk improvements will see their cost go up when they receive notifications.
Monday, City Engineer Greg Kimman told the City Council that the overall cost of the project had gone up from its initial estimated total of $14,336.65 to $24,934.12. After a discussion with the Council, property owners will be assessed for half of the additional cost on top of their original estimated amount.
Kimman said the city does have a policy that, when it completes a sidewalk improvement project, the adjacent property owners in the impacted area are assessed at 100% of the cost.
“When we went through, bid the projects and completed it, it was actually done in two phases,” Kimman said. “We had one phase with the remove and replace and the other phase was the grinding of the tripping hazards.”
That initial phase was completed in 2021, while the rest was done this year.
Kimman said, given the substantial increase in the overall cost of the project, he wanted to discuss it with the Council prior to sending out notices for the final assessment hearing.
“What are some options?” asked Council Member Raquel Lundberg.
Kimman said the Council could stick to the original projected dollar amount and the city could cover the additional $10,597.27. It could also stay in line with policy and add the additional cost onto the assessments. That would be an average increase of about 64% above projections to the 30 affected property owners.
Council Member Frank Gosiak said he thought the policy of the property owner paying 100% of the assessed cost didn’t seem fair. He recommended changing that for future situations.
“Everybody has use of those sidewalks,” Gosiak said. “I feel the city should be picking up some of that, but it would have to be a policy that’s changed.”
Kimman said he agreed. However, the challenge that the city sometimes runs into is, as property owners are allowed to plant trees on the boulevard, the roots can sometimes cause damage to the sidewalks. In that case, he said it’s a “balancing act” as to whether the city should pick up some of that cost or if it should be covered by the property owner who chose to plant the tree.
Council President Brad Hircock asked if the Council has always gone with the actual cost in the past. Kimman said since he has been in his position, 2014, that has always been the case. However, the difference between the projected cost and final amount is usually not as significant.
“I, for one, have a hard time with the difference in, ‘Here’s what we estimate it to be. Whoops! Here’s what it really is,’” said Council Member Leif Hanson. “I don’t recall when we actually approved the bid, but we would have approved it. I’m thinking perhaps, at some point, maybe we should have put the brakes on it when we realized that it wasn’t even anything close to the initial notification.”
He added one property owner’s assessment for the project had gone up from $3,000 to $5,327, if 100% was still charged, per policy.
Kimman said the 10% that is usually added into the entire cost for contingencies was accounted for in the final amount. It includes the total construction costs minus the engineering fees.
He added that the increase in cost was due to several factors, including the fact the city didn’t receive as many bids as usual on the project, inflation and a shortage of labor.
“I think I would — if the city would come to me and say, ‘You know, we quoted this much, there were issues and we realize it’s twice as much. We’d be happy to meet you halfway. You pay half and get as much and we’ll pick up the other half,’” Lundberg said. “That would make me happy as a resident.”
“That would make me happy, too, but are we setting a precedent for other projects?” asked Mayor Greg Zylka.
“Hopefully we’re not going to be this far off again,” Lundberg said.
Gosiak and Hanson said they would be agreeable to Lundberg’s idea of the city covering half of the additional cost, which is about $5,300 total.
“We have to do something because, we give them an estimated cost and we give them the option to do it on their own,” Hanson said. “I would suspect somebody on this list looked at the price and went, ‘I’m not going to bother seeing if I can get somebody out here to do it for me and beat that price.’”
