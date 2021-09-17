A Motley man came before the City Council Monday, to dispute a citation he received regarding a city ordinance violation.
Konrad Alexander, who owns four lots — three of which are directly on Highway 10 — received the $150 citation from Motley Police Chief Jason Borash on Sept. 7. It was issued due to what Borash said were violations of public nuisance ordinances affecting peace and public safety, as well as parking and storage. The two separate fines were $75 each.
“Under Motley Ordinance 92-18, paragraph ‘P,’ as in, ‘Paul:’ Public nuisance affecting peace and safety, says ‘any accumulations in the open of discarded or disused machinery, also appliances, automobile bodies or other materials in a matter conductive to the harboring of rats, mice, snakes or vermin, or the rank of growth of vegetation among the items so accumulated or in the matter creating fire, health or safety hazards from accumulation,’” Borash read.
“You see that at my place?” Alexander asked.
“I do,” Borash said.
The citations were issued due to Alexander, who owns a trucking business out of his home, having multiple tractors on his property, some of which are considered “discarded or disused.” Borash said he also had “piles of scrap iron” in his yard.
Citations were initially issued to Alexander on April 1, giving him 21 days to clean up the property. He received an extension until Aug. 15 from the Council, however, after requesting more time at the April Council meeting. At that time, he said items had accumulated on his property and he was unable to get them cleaned up, in part, because he was undergoing treatment for throat cancer.
Alexander argued Monday, that the tractors and scrap iron were inventory for his business. He also said the lot on which his house sits is the only one zoned for residential use. He said the remainder of his property was zoned for dual purposes, residential or commercial.
According to Morrison County’s Beacon GIS mapping site, all four lots are “residential.” Borash said that was therefore the tax base that Alexander pays on the property.
“No I don’t,” Alexander said. “You talk to my tax lady. I pay the highest taxes in Motley.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski affirmed that the lots were zoned residential. Alexander insisted it has been dual use for 20 years. He said he is unable to homestead three of the lots, and therefore cannot get a tax credit for them.
Council Member Pat O’Regan said just because something is zoned for dual use, doesn’t mean that’s what the county assesses as its current use. The use classification is what determines the taxes that are paid.
“I don’t know about that, but I think that’s where the confusion is coming in,” O’Regan said “It’s two different things. What the county designates it as being used as is one thing, what we’ve zoned it as is something otherwise. Zoning is what we’re permitting to be in there based on the zoning and the zoning district.”
Council Member Steve Johnson recommended to Alexander that he should go before the Morrison County Planning and Zoning Board. He said that would be a good place to start in order to get the zoning issue worked out.
Ultimately, however, Borash said it didn’t matter. The ordinance regarding a public nuisance affecting peace and safety applies to all property, regardless of how it is zoned. As such, Alexander’s property was still in violation.
Borash presented Johnson, O’Regan and acting Mayor Amy Hutchison — Mayor Al Yoder and Council Member Jace Carlson were absent — with photos of the property taken on both April 1 and Sept. 7.
“It’s just funny that I’ve been here for 38 years, been paying taxes to this place, and now, all of a sudden, this is an issue,” Alexander said.
Borash said when they spoke in April, Alexander “agreed it was a mess” and said he would get it cleaned up after being given the extension. He added that he waited until three weeks after the extended deadline to issue a citation.
Alexander said he had moved “a whole bunch of stuff.” Borash told him that may be the case, but the “big pile” of scrap iron and two particular tractors alongside the house were problems that had not been addressed, despite being discussed.
“Look, Konrad, 50 years ago it was a farming community and there were farms inside city limits,” Borash said.
“It’s still a farming community,” Alexander said.
“It’s not 50 years ago, anymore,” Borash replied. “Things have changed. Things are more urbanized.”
Alexander said he did try to make it look nice, and had even installed a fence on his property. Regarding the issues at hand, however, he said he is gone a lot because he is driving truck. It also was difficult for him to get outside and work because of his cancer and treatments for it.
“You know, I don’t want to lose a friend over this,” Johnson said. “I wanted to excuse myself from this because of friendship, but when it happened this spring, we gave you all summer to do that. There was all kinds of people here to help. I can’t walk very good so I can’t do it, but there was many people to help.
“As far as arguing back and forth, the pictures — they show it. It’s just black and white,” Johnson continued. “Like I said, I don’t want to lose a friend, but we run a city, and we want to run it the best that we can.”
After looking at the photos Borash had presented to the Council, Alexander pointed out several of the tractors that were still operable and used regularly. Borash asked about the two alongside the house that had been mentioned earlier, and Alexander said he planned to get them into the shop for restoration over the winter.
“I’m happy to come by and show you what I’m talking about; what I consider a nuisance according to city ordinances,” Borash said. “We’ll go through it piece by piece, if you’d like.”
He added that the two small tractors alongside the house have been in the same place as far back as 2016.
“They’re not in [anybody’s] way,” Alexander said. “I don’t understand that. You pay taxes — I just figured out my taxes — I paid $93,000 to the city alone in 38 years. That’s quite a chunk of change for one person. I should just level the place and make a dirt lot out of it and you can collect the taxes on that.”
After about 20 minutes of discussion, Johnson made a motion to uphold one of the citations. The other will be dismissed on the condition that the aforementioned two small tractors and scrap iron are removed by Sept. 27.
“Believe me, I understand your business,” Johnson said. “It’s gotta look good for everybody involved. Not just one party.”
