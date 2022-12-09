Church of Cash
The award-winning Church of Cash, a premier Johnny Cash tribute show band, will perform in Little Falls at Great River Arts Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

When the house lights go down, Cash comes to life with Jay Ernest on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Jonathon TeBeest on drums, percussion, and background vocals; “Jumpin’” Jack Mansk on electric, baritone and acoustic guitars, and background vocals; and Tony Wirth on bass, upright bass, and background vocals.

