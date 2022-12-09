The award-winning Church of Cash, a premier Johnny Cash tribute show band, will perform in Little Falls at Great River Arts Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
When the house lights go down, Cash comes to life with Jay Ernest on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Jonathon TeBeest on drums, percussion, and background vocals; “Jumpin’” Jack Mansk on electric, baritone and acoustic guitars, and background vocals; and Tony Wirth on bass, upright bass, and background vocals.
“I want to be known as the best Johnny Cash tribute show in the world,” said Ernest. “We have the credibility, and we have four studio albums as Church of Cash. I grew up loving the sound of the choir and the booming voice of Johnny Cash. This is in my blood.”
The latest of those four studio albums is Flowers for June, released in October 2021, which features Johnny Cash covers, including “Ballad of a Teenage Queen,” “Thing Called Love,” “One Piece at a Time,” “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky,” and “One on the Right Is on the Left.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the performance at Great River Arts to begin at 7 p.m.
Great River Arts is located at 122 First St. SE in historic downtown Little Falls. Tickets are available online at https://greatart.org/prod ucts/church-of-cash-1 or call (320) 632-0960.
