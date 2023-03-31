Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) received 938 child protection maltreatment reports in 2022.
Of those, 148 opened into child welfare and child protection assessments, or investigations. Fifty ended up moving forward into case management. Those numbers are fairly even compared to 2021, when they equaled 951, 146 and 59, respectively.
Tuesday, Interim HHS Executive Director Katie Knettel gave the annual report on child protection cases to the County Board.
She said the number of reports the county receives “remains high.” The 938 received in 2022 is up from 809 in 2020, and a five-year low of 663 in 2018.
“Those reports come from mandated reporters and people who are voluntary reporters, as well,” Knettel said. “Mandated reporters are people who are obligated to make reports as part of their job. That can be doctors, teachers, coaches, people like that. Otherwise we get reports from family members, neighbors, friends.”
Once HHS receives a report, it has to screen the situation within 24 hours. A total of 16% of the reports were ultimately screened in for assessment in 2022, while the other 84% were screened out. When the latter is the case, HHS still sometimes reaches out to families to offer voluntary services. Those include Parent Support Outreach, minor parent assessment and extended foster care.
The Parent Support Outreach Program (PSOP) is grant-funded and is available to families in which the mother is either pregnant or has a child under 10 years old and has risk factors going on in the family, according to Knettel.
“We are able to help them address barriers that maybe are leading to some of these concerning calls that we’re getting in hopes of avoiding child protection involvement down the road,” she said.
Minor Parent Assessment occurs when someone under 18 gives birth. HHS is notified by the hospital so staff can reach out to the family to check in and ensure their needs are being met. This is done with all young mothers, regardless of their family situation or financial status.
Extended foster care is available to people who are still in foster care when they turn 18. At that point, they can enroll in extended foster care, through which HHS helps with issues such as housing as long as they are going to school or working.
They can remain in the program until they are 21 years old.
“This is us supporting these youth to be successful in their transition to adulthood,” Knettel said.
In child protection, there are two tracks into which cases that are screened in can proceed. Traditional child protection investigations are what people might normally imagine. That is when a social worker goes in with law enforcement and conducts interviews to determine what did or did not occur.
A majority of the cases go into family assessment, which Knettel said is the “preferred method.” These sometimes involve law enforcement, but they often do not. This type of assessment takes a more “family-friendly” approach, asking those involved what they need to remedy whatever issue caused the report in the first place.
In 2022, 70% of the assessments conducted by HHS were family assessments, while 29% were traditional investigations, which are required by the state in some cases — such as when allegations include sexual abuse. The other 1% consisted of facility investigation, which happens when there is a maltreatment report regarding a day care or licensed foster home.
“The types of allegation, neglect is always the top one,” Knettel said. “Probably the biggest reason for that is, there’s a variety of types of neglect. There can be unsafe home conditions where there’s maybe things in the home that are hazardous to children, it’s lack of supervision, it’s educational neglect when kids aren’t getting to school and it’s drug use.”
If HHS determines there is a concern, traditional investigations must take place within 24 hours. Family assessments, however, can be done within 120 hours — five days — of the report.
Knettel said, in terms of the family assessments, they do not typically take the full 120 hours. If there is a specific concern — such as a parent using drugs in the home — HHS normally screens the report “within a few hours.”
In 2022, there were 179 victims of maltreatment. HHS saw 176 of them within the required timeframe. The other three were delayed due to lack of cooperation from the parents.
A majority of the cases that go so far as to open up for case management end up as placement cases. Last year, that was what ultimately happened in 33 of the 50 cases.
The 33 families that ended up in placement included a total of 72 kids in foster care due to child maltreatment.
“The majority of them are placed with relatives,” Knettel said. “Thirty three of those kids were with relatives last year. Eleven went with their non-custodial parent.”
The other 28 were placed in homes that were not relatives.
Comparing 2022 to 2021, Knettel said HHS had several more kids in 2022 who were reunified with their parents than in the prior year. As a result, at the end of 2021 there were many more children who remained in care compared to last year.
When looking at the data, Knettel said she noticed that, in 2021, there were quite a few “long-standing child protection cases.” At that time, she said the courts were giving multiple extensions to parents, which holds up the process and prevents them from being adopted out as quickly, if that is what ultimately happens.
In 2022, she said HHS had a different representative from the state approving adoptions and associated paperwork. That helped speed up the entire process considerably.
“They are approving those adoptions much quicker,” Knettel said.
The cost to the county for child protection out of home placements went up in 2022, climbing to $905,945 from $727,670 in 2021. That is just part of the overall out of placement costs incurred by HHS. For other items such as juvenile delinquency or state wards — along with child protection — the county paid $2.237 million in 2022.
Knettel noted that the discrepancies in the data and cost might seem counterintuitive, considering the numbers remained relatively flat. Part of that is because the money paid out to foster parents, for example, is not the biggest part of the out of home placement budget.
“We are providing a lot of support to parents to make things better in their homes so that it’s safe for children and breaking down barriers,” Knettel said. “That could be transportation. That could be physical needs within the home. All of those things cost a lot of money.”
That being the case, she said the numbers make more sense when one considers that reunifications were up significantly in 2022.
Following the presentation, Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked what happens when an emergency child protection situation arises at night or on the weekend, for example. Knettel said there are two layers of being on call for HHS, in that case.
The report is filtered through the Sheriff’s Office or dispatch. They will then notify HHS if there is something happening that needs immediate attention by reaching out to the on-call supervisor.
If it is concluded that an interview needs to be done right away, that triggers the second layer. That is when an investigator from HHS will join law enforcement on the call, no matter the time or day.
Referring to the 179 maltreatment cases in 2022, Commissioner Greg Blaine said that comes to more than “three and a half children” per week. He asked Knettel if there is a strategy in place to bring that number down.
“I know because of the numbers and because of the staff that you have and the demands on your staff, you guys have to act in a reactionary mode,” he said. “I’m just curious if there is other stakeholders outside of the work that you do, but people that you work with out there, that look at making an effort to try and somehow curb these numbers.”
Knettel said child protection is “strictly responsive.” She added, though, that there are other groups within the community, such as Morrison County Family Connections, that focus on prevention.
“We offer the Circle of Parents support group,” she said. “We have a Facebook page that has a lot of parenting tips, resources, things like that. A lot of our prevention is managed through that group.”
