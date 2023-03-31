Child Protection

A graph provided by Morrison County Health and Human Services shows the types of allegations -- and how many of each -- that triggered child protection assessments in 2022.

 Graph from Morrison County HHS

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) received 938 child protection maltreatment reports in 2022.

Of those, 148 opened into child welfare and child protection assessments, or investigations. Fifty ended up moving forward into case management. Those numbers are fairly even compared to 2021, when they equaled 951, 146 and 59, respectively.

