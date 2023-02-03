Jonathan Cheney and Elissa Pawlu have been named as the January Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Cheney is the son of Jerry and Erin Cheney and has two siblings, Mckenzie and Christian.
During his high school career, Cheney was involved in football, basketball, track and field, band, jazz band WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) and Travel Club. He was the captain of the basketball and track teams.
Running track and field at the collegiate level is what Cheney said is his greatest accomplishment.
Cheney enjoys any activity with his family and friends, with his most memorable going on a mission trip to Costa Rica and serving a local community.
His father is who Cheney named as his role model.
“He has always pushed me to work hard and push myself to the best version of myself I can be,” Cheney said.
Teacher Ruth Stuckmayer said Cheney is “a charismatic leader who has developed great ethics throughout life.”
“He has challenged himself and set goals in both his coursework and in athletics,” Stuckmayer said. “He is a positive influence on those around him. I am consistently impressed with his kindness and his leadership.”
Cheney said his friends would describe him as humble, passionate, outgoing and loyal.
As he heads to the University of Sioux Falls to pursue an exercise science degree, while also running track field, Cheney said he will miss being with his friends every day and doing different activities with them.
Pawlu is the daughter of John and Elene Pawlu and has one sibling, J.T.
Pawlu has been active in high school being involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, FFA, Minnesota Honor Society, Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices (EPIC), WEB, Peer Helping, Big Brothers Big Sisters and band.
While Pawlu said all of her activities are her favorite, she especially enjoys being in 4-H.
“Showing animals at the county fairs and state fairs are the best ever,” she said. “Having the opportunity to meet new people from the different counties, especially.”
A class band trip to Texas in 2022, leads her most memorable experiences.
“Being able to spend all of the time laughing and enjoying it with friends, all of those memories made will be cherished forever,” she said.
As for role models, Pawlu chose her grandmother, Sherilyn Thesing, as hers.
“She is always there for me, making me laugh and encouraging me to do my best. I want to be just like her someday,” Pawlu said.
Winning the ExCEL award her junior year and then being selected as the state winner is what Pawlu feels is her greatest accomplishment.
Teacher Matt Poepping said Pawlu is a selfless individual, who always has a positive attitude and gives her best effort in everything she does.
“Elissa has faced many challenges when it comes to injuries, no matter what happens, she seems to put a smile on her face and make the best out the situation,” Poepping said. “Elissa makes a positive impact in our school community as well. She is always willing to help out younger students that are struggling and always treats classmates with kindness.”
The young woman whose friends would describe her as hardworking, supportive and able to make them laugh, will miss them and her teachers as she heads to Central Lakes College to pursue a degree in nursing.
As Students of the Month, Cheney and Pawlu are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.