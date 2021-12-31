The number of opened assessment cases for chemical dependency by Morrison County Social Services through November 2021 remained on par with previous years.
During a report to the Board of Commissioners, Dec. 21, 2021, Social Services Adult Services Supervisor Jeff Bowman and Director Brad Vold gave a rundown on the services that are available to residents struggling with chemical dependency. Through November 2021, there had been 263 opened assessment cases, compared to 258 in 2020 and 284 in 2019. Case management cases were down to 24, after 58 and 130 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Bowman said the primary purpose in providing a chemical dependency program is to help residents who want or need an assessment. In turn, that helps them gain access to treatment.
“That is the primary purpose for the assessment; to determine what route of treatment is needed — whether that’s residential, where they go to a setting, or outpatient, where they can remain living in the community, go a couple times a week or whatever the course of action is determined,” Bowman said.
One of the services offered has played a large role in the number of assessments Social Services has been able to conduct during the past three years. The 284 assessments in 2019 was a significant jump from 187 the year before. Bowman said that was in “direct correlation” with the county’s addition of a comprehensive jail social worker.
Prior to the institution of the program, he said, even though someone may have been told in court that they needed to meet with Social Services to schedule an assessment before leaving the building, that didn’t always happen.
“There are assessors able to go up into the jail to complete that assessment,” Bowman said. “It’s been a great partnership and collaboration.”
He said Social Services is also in the midst of a significant change in substance use disorder (SUD) reform at the legislative level. One of the big goals of that is to increase access individuals have to be able to choose where and how they access treatment. Direct access will be the only way to obtain services, beginning July 1, 2022.
One of the big changes within that will be, rather than getting a federal Rule 25 assessment, those seeking treatment will have to complete a comprehensive assessment from a licensed alcohol and drug counselor (LADC).
“Thankfully Morrison County Social Services does have an LADC on staff at this time, so we will be able to continue — unless things change, people leave — but we do have the capacity to complete that moving forward, as of July 1,” Bowman said.
One other big component to the county’s chemical dependency program is its drug court. This was described as a “treatment-focused, team-based approach that focuses on high-risk, high-need offenders who are charged with felony-level controlled substance and other drug-related crimes.”
Bowman said this is only possible through a partnership between Social Services, judges, county attorneys, defense counsel, probation officers, treatment providers and the county’s drug court coordinator.
“The main goal for drug court is to prevent recidivism for our individuals that we would see coming through the criminal system time and time again,” he said.
Bowman added that Social Services works well with other agencies, including its treatment providers — Northern Pines and the Effective Living Center. He said the team typically meets about once per week, as it is a program that requires constant supervision and collaboration.
Right now, Bowman said there are 14 individuals in the drug court program. That is a higher number than is typical, but he said that is a trend that is being seen throughout the state.
Many of the individuals who get chemical dependency assessments and services through the county do so voluntarily, though some are civilly committed to the program. Those are individuals who meet the statutory requirements for commitment, that their drug use impacts their ability to maintain housing, provides a danger to themselves or others or “creates other physical problems.”
In order for someone to be civilly committed, they must receive an examiner’s statement in support of commitment for chemical dependency. A social worker would then interview the person to collect information that will inform a recommendation. When Social Services deems someone eligible for civil commitment, they petition the County Attorney’s Office. If approved, that person is court-ordered to a chemical dependency program.
Commitments for chemical dependency have not been common in recent years. Only one was completed through November 2021, and there were only two in 2020 and seven in 2019.
“That’s for (chemical dependency) only,” Bowman said. “Sometimes people are dually committed for both mental illness and chemical dependency. As you can imagine, it’s very hard to tease out both of those; what caused one, what is the result of the other.”
Methamphetamine, alcohol and opiate abuse have been the top three reasons for chemical dependency diagnoses in Morrison County during the past five years. Of the 222 total through November 2021, 97 were for meth, 70 for alcohol and 55 for opiates. Those numbers broke down similarly in 2020.
“Methamphetamine is the number one that our chemical dependency assessor diagnoses as the primary drug of choice for individuals,” Bowman said. “It wanes back and forth a little bit, but that is the primary one that people are needing and seeking assistance for.”
