“Youth should not accept the old order if the world is to move on.”
Four Morrison County 4-H members are taking that quote from Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper Publisher and Editor William Allen White to heart. These Changemakers are actively working to make their community a better place for future generations.
This is the first year Morrison County 4-H has participated in the pilot program, Changemakers. Funded by a donation, the premise of the program is to support kids in developing something that they feel can positively affect their community.
“A lot of youth and adults have great ideas but the funding isn’t there,” said Becky Moe, University of Minnesota Extension educator and 4-H youth development coordinator for Morrison County. “This brings the two of them together.”
Four students from Little Falls Community High School are participating in Changemakers this year. They are Alicia Holtz, a junior, Jazmin Virnig, senior, Antonio Becker, junior, and Brent Hanfler, sophomore. They are led by advisee Tammi Wilczek, the leader of the Ripley Fireballs 4-H club.
When it came time to pick a topic for their inaugural campaign, the Changemakers decided to focus on drug and alcohol use and abuse in the community.
Holtz, the president of the Morrison County Federation and the Livestock Legends club, said each of them had seen the way drugs and alcohol can change students. Often, she said parents are using drugs or alcohol and it “rubs off on their kids,” and has a negative impact on their learning.
“We want to change that, and to say, ‘Hey, there’s a better path for you and you can be successful in life,’” Holtz said.
“It’s just more like the alcohol and nicotine addictions, really bad coping skills that they catch onto right away,” Virnig said. “Parents start it, kids see it, kids are going to start doing it. We just want them to change.”
Becker, a member of the Ripley Fireballs who shows poultry and is interested in veterinary science, said he decided to join Changemakers because it would be a “cool, fun opportunity” to be involved in something outside of the club. The idea of working on a project aimed at curbing substance abuse spoke to him because it was a way to help the community, and perhaps even the region as a whole.
He said he has seen the affects of substance abuse. On the road where he lives, he said he has seen drug stings. DWIs have also been a problem in his area.
“I really want to start making change, and I think starting younger is definitely going to be able to help our community,” Becker said.
That experience doesn’t differ much from that of other students. Holtz said she has seen the impact drugs and alcohol can have on kids going all the way back to elementary. That sad reality was part of why she wanted to play a part in bringing about change.
Often, she said once those affects have taken hold of a student and they begin to struggle in school, they concede that life does not have much in store for them.
“We want them to be, ‘Hey, you can go to college, you can go to a technical school, you can go work,’” Holtz said.
It can be so bad sometimes that it prevents students from using the restroom during the school day. Moe said one of the Changemakers told her that they worry if someone else is doing drugs or drinking in one of the restrooms and they are caught while another student is in there, they will be “guilty by association.”
She said that revelation shocked her.
Holtz said she hadn’t seen it personally, but had heard stories about students using illegal substances in the bathroom. As such, she tries to stay away as much as possible.
“Certain hours are worse than others,” said Virnig, a member of the Harding Dynamites club who shows goats, poultry and equine.
When opportunity knocked for the Changemakers to have an impact on the community, they dove right in. They have talked with local groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, to help get direction to get help for both kids and adults.
As part of their project, they have made pamphlets that will be printed out soon and put into the guidance office not only in Little Falls, but also in other Morrison County districts. They will also be available at some local businesses.
“They will have what alcohol can do to you, who we are and what we are trying to do and ways that we can help and what they can do to change,” Holtz said.
Moe pointed out that there are actually two pamphlets created by the Changemakers. One is more straight-forward in giving information on substance use and abuse. The other is more youth friendly, and reinforces ideas such as it being OK to ask for help.
“The other things that they kind of discussed later was their fear that maybe getting these pamphlets into the hands of high school students is almost too late,” Moe said. “How sad to think about that.”
As such, she said they are also exploring ways to get the brochures into the hands of middle school students and younger children within the community. The hope is to get this information to kids before they decide to experiment.
Holtz said she hopes that will help inspire younger generations to take up the cause once they are no longer in 4-H.
“We hope that younger generations are like, ‘Hey, this is actually bad. Let’s help the people that already started this and keep it pushing forward and to be a better place,’” she said. “We want school to be safe.”
All in all, she said it has been a good experience and believes it will continue to grow. Becker said he believes a lot of kids would find the information they’re planning to distribute helpful, and would likely also be interested in playing their part.
Aside from the pamphlets, he added that they are also working with drug and alcohol recovery centers to learn what can be done to help. They are hoping to bring some speakers in to talk to students in the sophomore health classes at the high school.
And it’s not only children they’re trying to reach. It’s adults, too.
“Whatever we can do, because even one person can make a big difference,” Becker said. “That’s our hope.”
Wilczek has been involved in 4-H nearly all of her life, and also had five kids go through the program. As she’s gotten involved with Changemakers, she said they have learned a lot. It has taught the kids to assess a problem and seek solutions, while also getting them out into the community and speaking with individuals with whom they might not normally interact.
As advisee to the group, which meets every other month, she said she is basically just there to help facilitate conversations and troubleshoot any problem that might arise. For the most part, the program is student-led, from ideation to how to go about making a change.
“For them to take off and say, ‘This is what we want to do, and we’d like to see change.’ It’s their idea,” Wilczek said. “It just amazes me what the kids can do. That’s kind of why I’m in it, so they are able to do what they want to do.”
She also thinks the Changemaker program will continue moving forward and expand as other 4-H members get involved. Even for those who will soon graduate out of the program, she said there may be some skills they can take as they move into adulthood.
“Maybe they’ll present programs or something to younger kids or something in the future,” Wilczek said.
Moe said she was proud of the Changemakers, and that it was enlightening for her to hear from them.
“It’s just so cool that they want to try, and that’s what they want to address,” she said. “They want to look at their peers and help them out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.