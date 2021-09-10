Census data from 2020 may spark significant changes for the Little Falls City Council in the near future.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Council, Tuesday, that if it is going to follow the city’s charter in relation to the new population numbers, it will have to find a way to reconfigure the city’s council wards, or the makeup of the Council itself. The city must split its wards into jurisdictions that are “contiguous, concentric and close to equal in terms of population” among the three.
The current wards are determined by using the Mississippi River and Highway 27 as boundaries. Ward 1 consists of the area east of the river and south of the highway, Ward 2 is north of the highway and east of the river, and the entire west side makes up Ward 3.
“The population doesn’t split equally amongst those three different wards,” Radermacher said. “When we looked at the last voter counts, we had about 1,300 on the west side as registered voters on Election Day. We had 1,500 on the east side and south of 27 and then we had 2,200 people that were registered voters on the east side and north of 27. That would say that we don’t have the means to equally divide them up by maintaining the wards.”
Voting numbers are used as a representation of total population. For the actual redistricting process, the city would be using population counts.
Radermacher said the heavy population in the northern part of the city is likely due, in part, to areas being annexed into the city since the last census was conducted in 2010.
That essentially left the Council with two options. One of them — the easiest, according to Radermacher — would be to keep the wards as they are, based on the charter, and change the boundary lines to even out the population via ordinance.
Once more refined census numbers are released later this month, city staff would be tasked with figuring out where the population is and creating a new jurisdictional map. That would likely include part of what is currently in Ward 1 joining Ward 3, and part of what is currently Ward 2 being moved to Ward 1.
“We do need to find something that’s geographically identifiable,” Radermacher said. “We need to identify a street or something like that. As saying, ‘Everything north of this street is one district and everything south of that is another.’ You do need to set those boundaries, but it is something that can be done.”
If the city decides it wants to preserve the west side as its own ward, more major changes would have to take place.
One option would be to split the east side into more than two wards. Radermacher said that’s a much longer process, however. The Council could pass an ordinance, but it would have to go through a public process and be approved by a voters referendum in order to be accepted and adopted.
If the Council decided to go with that plan, it would have to pass the ordinance no later than its second meeting in October in order to set a referendum for the second Tuesday in February.
“Why such a tight timeframe?” said Council Member Leif Hanson. “That’s ridiculous.”
“The census delay doesn’t help us, because the numbers didn’t come to us soon enough,” Radermacher said. “So, we couldn’t have started the process.”
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked if there are enough people on the east side of Little Falls to support another ward. Radermacher said it could defend the argument to do so if it can stay within 10% of equal population by using a “distinguishing geographical feature” — in this case, the river. There would end up being slightly more people in Ward 3 on the west side.
Another issue with this plan, according to Finance Director Lori Kasella, is that the city cannot draw its redistricting lines until after the state has completed its own.
Once the state sets its redistricting plan — which Sen. Paul Gazelka said in a speech Wednesday will likely not happen until February 2022 — the city will only have a short window within which to set local jurisdictions. Specifically, it would have to be done by March 29, 2022.
It is a possibility the state could not have its plan in place to hold a February special election. If that was the case, it would be impossible to meet that deadline
The one other option the city would have would be to open the charter up completely and do away with wards altogether. All members of the Council would be elected on an at-large basis. Currently, there are two representatives from each ward along with one at-large member and an at-large mayor.
That would require appointing a charter commission. Radermacher said this was also a time-consuming process which requires multiple public hearings. He told the Council it was the option he felt most leery about meeting the state’s deadlines.
Little Falls is one of 70 cities within the state that still uses the ward system, according to Radermacher.
Most of the Council expressed favor toward re-drawing the jurisdiction lines, or option one. Kasella pointed out, however, that doing so would mean all members would likely have to run for re-election in 2022.
“Changing boundary lines is going to require everybody to run again, because you’re representing a different area than what you were originally voted for,” she said.
“I pretty much anticipate that eight out of eight or seven out of eight of the folks would run again in 2022,” Radermacher said.
Council Member Jerry Knafla said he was in favor of re-drawing the lines. Not only did he feel it would be the easiest, especially given the time constraints, but also that it could be good for the city, overall.
“It goes back to, maybe, uniting the city as opposed to east side/west side, which has been a battle even at schools,” Knafla said. “I think it would be better to pull the whole city together as one instead of having the west side separate from the east side.”
Radermacher said the Council’s “homework assignment” before the next meeting was to think about which direction it would like to go.
“The other side of it is, we’d want to build, at some point, some opportunity for public input before it goes final,” Radermacher said. “That’s what (the League of Minnesota Cities does) recommend. It’s not a mandate. We don’t have to have a public hearing, but you do want to get public input.”
Little Falls City Council briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-350 dump box from Crysteel Truck Equipment of Fridley. The cost of $11,777 will be paid for out of the Streets and Parks Department’s equipment fund;
• Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-550 chassis to replace the city’s current bucket truck from Boyer Trucks of Minneapolis. The cost of $36,569.90 will be paid for out of the Streets and Parks Department’s equipment fund;
• Approved a change order of $6,600 for mobilization to Kraemer Trucking and Excavating of Cold Spring in its completion of the runway project at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport;
• Received a petition to vacate the alley in block 5 of the Country Club Addition; and
• Received a petition to vacate five feet of right of way on either side of 10th Avenue between Hilton and Call Place.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Little Falls City Hall.
